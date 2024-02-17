X

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

News
Tõnis Saar and Lisa Monaco shake hands.
Tõnis Saar and Lisa Monaco shake hands. Source: Matthias Balk/MSC
News

Today, at the Munich Security Conference, the Ministry of Justice of Estonia and US Department of Justice signed a cooperation agreement to direct nearly $500,000 in confiscated criminal assets to the construction of Ukraine's electricity grid.

The U.S. Department of Justice will share confiscated criminal assets with Estonia in recognition of the cooperation with the state prosecutor's office and the tax and customs board in solving international sanctions crimes.

"Our wish is to ensure long-term and systematic assistance to Ukraine," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at the signing. "Russia continues to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure and with this agreement, the United States and Estonia will help to restore this infrastructure and ensure its operations by using the profits of a company that tried to violate the sanctions imposed against Russia."

"Today's agreement is just one example of what we can and should do to help Ukraine to victory – we have so much more to give. European Union and G7 countries already hold nearly €300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets. We have proven that these assets are directly linked to Russia's atrocities in Ukraine. Now it is time for actions instead of words," he said.

United States and Estonia joint announcement in support of Ukraine. Source: Matthias Balk/MSC

"The message to Russia is clear. There will be no flexibility or returning to business as usual before Ukraine has won and the damage caused to Ukraine has been compensated," Tsahkna emphasized.

"Preventing cross-border crime has been and will be an even greater priority in the future. Effective prosecution of sanctioned crimes is a very important part of this. In my opinion, this agreement provides additional motivation to deal with sanctions violations even more. The reason is very simple, the goal here is not only to detect, prosecute and ensure justice, but to direct illegal income to the victim, i.e. Ukraine. I hope that this will become the new normality for sanctioned crimes in other countries in the future," Secretary General of Ministry of Justice Tõnis Saar said.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the unwavering resolve of the United States and our Estonian partners to cut off President Putin's access to the western technologies he relies on to wage an illegal war against Ukraine." Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who signed the transfer agreement on behalf of the United States, said.

United States and Estonia joint announcement in support of Ukraine. Source: Matthias Balk/MSC

"This step for justice and restoration blazes a new trail toward combating Russia's ongoing brutality. The Department of Justice will continue pursuing creative solutions to ensure the Ukrainian people can respond and rebuild."

According to the agreement, Estonia will use the distributed amount to help rebuild the Ukrainian electricity grid, which have been severely damaged in the Russian war of aggression. Support for the restoration of Ukraine's electricity grid will be provided through the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTEV).

In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice seized $484,969 in proceeds of crime in a smuggling case involving an attempt to sell a jig grinder to Russia, which is banned without a license because it is used in nuclear proliferation and defense programs.

As a result of the investigation, the grinding machine did not reach Russia. In addition to the confiscation, the US authorities, with the active support of the Estonian State Prosecutor's Office and the Tax and Customs Board, brought charges against several people and companies belonging to the smuggling network. The crime was discovered in the USA, but a company registered in Estonia was involved. Estonia extradited the Ukrainian citizen accused of this crime who lived in Estonia to the U.S. in January 2023.

United States and Estonia joint announcement in support of Ukraine. Source: Matthias Balk/MSC

Editor: Kristina Kersa

