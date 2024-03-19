Estonian FM expecting frozen assets agreements before European Council

Dominating the agenda at Tuesday's General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels were preparations for the European Council taking place later this week. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he expects agreements before then regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ahead of this week's meeting of EU leaders, the ministers convened Tuesday discussed continued comprehensive support to Ukraine, especially increased military assistance, using the windfall revenue from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine as well as EU enlargement, according to a press release.

At the meeting, Tsahkna said he expects the European Commission to present a proposal before the Council regarding the utilization of Russian assets for Ukraine.

"It is crucial to make quick progress with using frozen Russian assets because the aggressor is not waiting – it continues to devastate Ukraine," he stressed. "Ukraine needs our help right now and without delay."

The Estonian minister added that it is equally critical to conclude the agreement on increasing the Ukraine package of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which would boost the facility by €5 billion this year to help Ukraine with ammunition and other necessities.

"Ukrainian troops are fighting on the front line for not only their independence, but for the security of all of Europe, and they have no ammunition for defending themselves," he emphasized.

The ministers also discussed increasing Europe's defense readiness, including the key role to be played by boosting the production capacity of Europe's defense industry.

Regarding EU enlargement, Tsahkna said that he hopes to see the formal launch of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova no later than this June.

"Ukraine and Moldova have done their share – now it's our turn," the Estonian minister stressed.

Tuesday's General Affairs Council meeting also discussed the future of Europe, which entails EU enlargement and potential internal reform, as well as the European Semester, which includes submitting the euro area's economic and budgetary recommendations to be endorsed at the European Council.

The next European Council will be held in Brussels this Thursday and Friday, March 21-22.

