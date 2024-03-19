Estonian FM expecting frozen assets agreements before European Council

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the General Affairs Council in Brussels on Tuesday. March 19, 2024.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the General Affairs Council in Brussels on Tuesday. March 19, 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Dominating the agenda at Tuesday's General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels were preparations for the European Council taking place later this week. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he expects agreements before then regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ahead of this week's meeting of EU leaders, the ministers convened Tuesday discussed continued comprehensive support to Ukraine, especially increased military assistance, using the windfall revenue from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine as well as EU enlargement, according to a press release.

At the meeting, Tsahkna said he expects the European Commission to present a proposal before the Council regarding the utilization of Russian assets for Ukraine.

"It is crucial to make quick progress with using frozen Russian assets because the aggressor is not waiting – it continues to devastate Ukraine," he stressed. "Ukraine needs our help right now and without delay."

The Estonian minister added that it is equally critical to conclude the agreement on increasing the Ukraine package of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which would boost the facility by €5 billion this year to help Ukraine with ammunition and other necessities.

"Ukrainian troops are fighting on the front line for not only their independence, but for the security of all of Europe, and they have no ammunition for defending themselves," he emphasized.

The ministers also discussed increasing Europe's defense readiness, including the key role to be played by boosting the production capacity of Europe's defense industry.

Regarding EU enlargement, Tsahkna said that he hopes to see the formal launch of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova no later than this June.

"Ukraine and Moldova have done their share – now it's our turn," the Estonian minister stressed.

Tuesday's General Affairs Council meeting also discussed the future of Europe, which entails EU enlargement and potential internal reform, as well as the European Semester, which includes submitting the euro area's economic and budgetary recommendations to be endorsed at the European Council. 

The next European Council will be held in Brussels this Thursday and Friday, March 21-22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.03

Agency: Little sense in reducing felling volumes to reduce emissions

19.03

Experts: Impact of EU's Russian grain tariffs on market price will be small

19.03

Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Kaja Kallas: Fighting for freedom requires strong resolve in a time of hesitation

19.03

Estonian FM expecting frozen assets agreements before European Council

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Germany replaces USA as Estonia's biggest arms supplier

19.03

Estonian defense minister cancels repressed persons' health support funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Gallery: Strong winds lead to formation of Triigi harbor 'ice mountain'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo