Russian frozen assets bill needs legal clarifications

The Riigikogu hopes to approve a law making it possible to use Russia's frozen assets to compensate for Ukraine's war damages by the end of April. Politicians said the legal side of the draft currently needs clarification.

The bill has passed the first reading, and before the second reading, experts will be consulted.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200), said some of the amendments submitted so far aim to obstruct the bill.

"I wouldn't want to give them any attention because their aim is not to complete the draft, their aim is to stall the process of the bill. I will not dwell on them," he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The majority of proposed changes were submitted by opposition party EKRE. MP Ants Frocsh said both pro and con arguments need to be considered.

"Estonia is the only country in the European Union to have such a law under discussion in its parliament. And this raises the question of whether it is safe, what countermeasures can Russia take," he said.

Pipi-Liis Siemann (Reform) hoped the Riigikogu would reach a consensus. At the same time, she understands that the draft can be scary.

"Today we do not really have a choice, we have to do everything we can and not be afraid not to take certain steps," she said.

Helir-Valdor Seeder, an opposition party Isamaa faction member, said Estonia should find allies in Europe who support the initiative

"The ideal, of course, would be if we could do this together in Europe at the level of European Union law, but today there is no such consensus," he said

Andrei Korobeinik (Center) said it is not yet clear how to resolve legal issues related to transferring property.

"Estonia wants to test different variants here and be a pioneer for other countries as well," he told AK.

SDE's Eduard Odinets said: "The fact that these Russian oligarchs, the people who keep their assets, their money safe in the European Union, must understand that they must be punished financially for supporting the war."

Once the law is implemented, the frozen assets of people and companies that have contributed to Russia's illegal actions can be used to pay for the damage that Russia caused to Ukraine.

Estonia is estimated to have €38 million worth of Russian assets frozen under international sanctions.

