Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

Polish and Estonian foreign ministers on Wednesday discussed support for Ukraine and advocating for the country's EU integration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed bilateral relations and defense cooperation at a meeting in Warsaw, Poland.

Both are hoping to see clear messages to Ukraine about NATO accession at the alliance's upcoming summit in Washington this summer, a statement said.

"We must advocate for active progress in Ukraine's accession. We cannot get stuck in the steps agreed upon in Vilnius," Tsahkna said after the meeting.

Additionally, they spoke about Ukraine's European integration and how to support Ukrainians during this process. The Estonian foreign minister said Ukraine needs to receive a negotiating framework soon so it can move forward quickly.

"We are also working on making the use of frozen assets an even more important issue on the European Union level, and, following Estonia's example, using not just the profits from managing frozen assets but also the assets themselves. Ukraine must be rebuilt with these funds now," he stressed.

Tsahkna will participate in the Munich Security Conference later this week.

