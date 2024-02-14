X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

News
Margus Tsahkna and Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw on February 14, 2024.
Margus Tsahkna and Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw on February 14, 2024. Source: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Polish and Estonian foreign ministers on Wednesday discussed support for Ukraine and advocating for the country's EU integration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed bilateral relations and defense cooperation at a meeting in Warsaw, Poland.

Both are hoping to see clear messages to Ukraine about NATO accession at the alliance's upcoming summit in Washington this summer, a statement said.

"We must advocate for active progress in Ukraine's accession. We cannot get stuck in the steps agreed upon in Vilnius," Tsahkna said after the meeting.

Margus Tsahkna and Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw on February 14, 2024. Source: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Additionally, they spoke about Ukraine's European integration and how to support Ukrainians during this process. The Estonian foreign minister said Ukraine needs to receive a negotiating framework soon so it can move forward quickly.

"We are also working on making the use of frozen assets an even more important issue on the European Union level, and, following Estonia's example, using not just the profits from managing frozen assets but also the assets themselves. Ukraine must be rebuilt with these funds now," he stressed. 

A meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm Pawel Kowal, forces on support for Ukraine.  

Tsahkna will participate in the Munich Security Conference later this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:20

Prosecutor's office will not start criminal proceedings into Nordica

20:51

Urmas Varblane: State does not know what it wants to achieve in economic policy

20:49

Anti-corruption group: Personalized state plan unethically prepared

20:20

'Voice of Canvas' to combine Ukrainian art, music and storytelling in Tartu

19:55

Elron's new trains will have vending machines

19:43

Car tax bill passes first Riigikogu reading

19:20

Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

19:09

Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

18:58

Finance ministry promises to amend state budget for teachers' raises payout

18:30

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13:53

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

08:30

Estonian foreign minister: We must move towards two-state solution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: