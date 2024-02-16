X

Kaja Kallas attends Munich Security Conference

News
Kaja Kallas at the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Kaja Kallas at the Munich Security Conference 2022. Source: MSC/Kuhlmann
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will attend the Munich Security Conference on February 16-19 and participate in several discussions.

Now in its 60th year, the conference is one of the world's most important security events. The conference brings together heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, civil society, the private sector and the media, as well as other renowned security experts to discuss the challenges of foreign and security policy.

"This time, I will be taking part in a number of important debates on the future of Ukraine, transatlantic security and NATO. A series of bilateral meetings are also planned," the prime minister said.

On Friday, Kaja Kallas will meet with young women politicians and deliver a speech at the Women's Rights Dinner of FRAUEN 100 and the Center for Feminist Foreign Policy (CFFP), attended by some 90 women leaders. Kallas will be joined by German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Maria Ressa and Jody Williams, and Tirana Hassan, head of Human Rights Watch.

Panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference 2022. Source: Government Office

On Saturday, Kallas will participate in a keynote debate with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on "In It to Win It: The Future of Ukraine and Transatlantic Security." The debate will be introduced by a speech by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it will be moderated by CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

On the same day, the Estonian prime minister will speak at the Munich Ukrainian Lunch "2024 – It's In Our Hands", where she will be joined by Hillary Clinton, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Czech President Petr Pavel and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The event will be moderated by Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist.

On Sunday, Kallas will take part in a debate entitled "MSC Conversation on NATO's Nothern Front" with historian Mary Elise Sarotte.  

On the margins of conference Kallas will meet with the prime minister of Iraq, the prime minister of Qatar, US senators, and the US special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, as well as other key conference guests.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

