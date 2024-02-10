X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Military Schengen to ease troops movement between countries

News
Polish army.
Polish army. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS
News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stressed the need for military Schengen, the agreement that allows the unrestricted movement of troops across national borders. So far, three countries have signed the agreement: Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

It's easy to see why the three countries gave their armies Schengen-level mobility.

"Experiencing a full-scale war in Ukraine made us think about how important it is to move ally troops quickly and sign a treaty that allows Poland, Germany, and the Netherlands to move troops into the territory of other parties to the agreement," Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said.

At present, allied forces are permitted to remain and pass through their allies' territory; otherwise, Estonia would not have units from other NATO nations. Until now, however, the deployment of troops on the territory of another country is a rather bureaucratic process. In challenging times, the capability of moving armies from one nation to another in the same manner that citizens do today – without border checks or other time-consuming procedures – could prove to be critical.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also stressed the necessity of military Schengen. Other countries are likely to join the three-country initiative in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:41

New law requires municipalities to assign kindergarten places within two months

10:50

Military Schengen to ease troops movement between countries

10:07

Long-range anti-ship missile system arrives in Estonia

09:23

Weather still cold over weekend, but it gets warmer from now on

09.02

Analysts: Export volumes will not increase this year

09.02

Estonia, Ukraine drawing up bilateral support agreement

09.02

JET reactor's end-of-life record promising

09.02

A thousand obstacles separate refugees from the Estonian dream

09.02

Marek Kohv: Why the War in Ukraine Will Not End This Year

09.02

Ministry: Warning messages should help prevent further accidents

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.02

Vladimir Putin: 'No interest' in attacking Poland, Latvia

09.02

Future Rail Baltica already affecting Pärnu real estate market

09.02

Expert: Putin's interview did not include a single new idea

08.02

348,000 people receive alerts after Tallinn ring road accident

08.02

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index

09.02

Estonia joins other EU member states in skepticism over corporate sustainability directive

09.02

Estonia planning to restore 25,000 hectares of marshland by 2050

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: