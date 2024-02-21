X

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets Scholz and gives speech at Matthiae-Mahl dinner

News
Kaja Kallas was a guest of honor at the Matthiae-Mahl dinner.
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hamburg on Tuesday. The main topics of discussion were increased EU support for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Kallas was also guest of honor at the Matthiae-Mahl dinner, which has been held in Hamburg since 1356, where she gave a speech.

Kallas, who attended the dinner together with husband Arvo Hallik, pointed out that exactly thirty years ago, President Lennart Meri had addressed the German people in the same hall.

The Estonian Prime Minister quoted Meri, recalling that he had already warned back then against wishful thinking about Russia and said that Russia's imperialist ideology had not disappeared.

In addition to Lennart Meri, other previous guests of honor at the Matthiae-Mahl dinner have included Jean-Claude Juncker, Justin Trudeau, David Cameron and Helle Thoring-Schmidt.

Kallas' full speech from the Matthiae-Mahl dinner can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets Scholz and gives speech at Matthiae-Mahl dinner

