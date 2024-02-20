X

Prime minister: Other countries certainly have items in warehouses they could send to Ukraine

News
Kaja Kallas talkign to 'Välissilm.'
Kaja Kallas talkign to 'Välissilm.' Source: ERR
News

Politicians in Estonia are constantly reviewing what further aid could be provided to Ukraine, while in many other countries a similar process is ongoing, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Monday.

This can include all sorts of items lying in warehouses across the EU and in other countries, which could be of use to Ukraine.

At the same time, other issues are vying for public attention as both the EU nations and the US head to the polls this year.

Speaking to ETV foreign affairs show "Välisilm" Monday, the prime minister, echoing comments she had made at the weekend's Munich Security Conference, said all Western countries must do more to help Ukraine and to search for new solutions.

She said: "If we have holes, we think about how we can deal with them. I had meetings with defense industry representatives while in Munich, on how to bring the Estonian tech sector and the defense industry together."

"We have initiated a special plan to build a defense-related industrial park," she added.

"There are similar initiatives to be seen in other countries, too. But this all takes time. For this reason we still in any case have to think about what we can do to get this war ended," Kallas went on.

Czech president Petr Pavel's recent statement that there are 800,000 missiles worldwide which could be located and given to Ukraine could mean, if it is a true statement, that negotiations must start to indeed do this as soon as possible, Kallas added.

Kallas said that she believed the Czechs had done their homework here, adding that "surely those countries who have them should conclude agreements on how they might reach Ukraine."

"Isn't it also a question for our major allies too? We are constantly considering what else we can give to help the Ukrainians, while I believe that there are certainly items in other warehouses that could be sent, to enable Ukraine to stand firm," she went on.

Part of the reason here is that security related issues are not as prominent in many European and allied countries as they are in Estonia, Kallas added.

One good bell-weather here is the upcoming European Parliament elections and the campaigning issues being referenced.

Kallas said that whereas in Estonia, Poland, and also Denmark, security was a, if not the, major topic, in many other countries, immigration, climate change and other themes took a precedence.

The same could be said of the US, where, for instance, migration and the situation on the southern border with Mexico, trumps Ukraine in the minds of most members of the public at present.

At the same time, Kallas said, according to heads of government she met while in Munich, that is changing, and public opinion is switching more to the issue of security.

"I just hope this is not too late," Kallas said.

Denmark recently pledged to provide its entire stock of artillery shells to Ukraine.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Välisilm,' reporter Johannes Tralla.

