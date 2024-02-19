Kallas: We can use not only profits but frozen assets entirely

While the European Union has increased the production of ammunition tenfold and new factories are being built, more "out-of-the-box solutions" are needed in terms of using frozen assets and putting an end to sanctions circumvention, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the Munich Security Conference at the weekend.

Kallas paricipated in the 7th Ukrainian Lunch event on the margins of the conference alongside Hillary Clinton, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Czech President Petr Pavel and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, among others.

The discussion focused on Ukraine's current need to ensure victory in the war against Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, who moderated the panel, said that this time the participants were "meeting at a much more sober moment," citing the withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka on the first day of the conference.

"We are now witnessing an excruciating shortage of weapons in Ukraine, while the U.S. aid package has not been passed," she said.

"I would disagree that last year we were all upbeat – the war was ongoing and we were not upbeat. But I agree with you that we perhaps were too optimistic regarding the counteroffensive in 2023. What we should avoid however is being overly pessimistic in 2024," the Estonian prime minister said. "I think if we let our emotions down, then we can't accomplish anything. I think this is also very, very important."

Commenting on the question of whether Europeans' sense of security is changing, Kallas said: "So what have we done so far? We have ramped up defense expenditure, but we also have ramped up the defense production. We increased ammunition production by 10 times. And there are signals coming from European countries that they build factories, so that we could deliver what we promised to Ukraine and do it faster."

"It is important that we think about out-of-the-box solutions and concentrate our efforts: military support for Ukraine, political pressure on all the levels, economical pressure by implementing the sanctions, but also putting an end to the circumvention of sanctions," she said.

"I think all these elements together and especially the out-of-the-box solutions that the Russians are afraid of – using the frozen assets, they are afraid of that."

Kallas said that the discussion should move further not only using profits from frozen assets but the assets as well.

"We can use not only the profits of the frozen assets, but those frozen assets entirely," she said. "But what I want to emphasize is that we, and what I am doing, are thinking about these out-of-the-box solutions all the time, to actually make and bring the breaking point of this war closer," Kallas added.

Ukrainian volunteers, paramedics and veterans contributed to the discussion

Ukrainians who had been active on the front lines also participated in the event and discussions. They shared their experiences and hopes for the future.

Yuliya Payevska, volunteer and paramedic, said: "I realized only once at war what the highest value is. It is to dedicate your life to what you love the most. I love my country the most. I pray that none of you, none of your children would have to defend their own land because Russians decided they had the right to it."

Hlib Stryzhko, defender of Mariupol and the head of Veteran Hub in Kyiv, said: "I have a dream that the war is finally over and I can get a dog, have a girlfriend that will be my wife, and sooner or later I'll have kids. We will have our own house and we can live peacefully."

The full discussion can be watched below.

On Sunday, Kallas participated in a debate titled "MSC Conversation on NATO's Northern Front" with American historian Mary Elise Sarotte which can be watched below.

