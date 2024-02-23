X

European Union ramps up sanctions against Russia

News
The flags of Ukraine, the EU, Sweden, Finland and Estonia in Tallinn.
The flags of Ukraine, the EU, Sweden, Finland and Estonia in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On February 23, the European Union adopted a new package of sanctions to step up and reinforce restrictive measures against Russia. It is one of the most substantial packages of individual sanctions imposed since the start of the full-scale war, with nearly 200 individuals and entities added to the sanctions list.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that several defense industry companies and their managers, companies connected to weapons shipments from North Korea, Defense Minister of North Korea Kang Sun-nam and individuals responsible for deporting Ukrainian children were added to the sanctions list.

194 names were added to the list of individual sanctions, which means that asset freezes and bans on entering the EU apply to more than 2,100 individuals and companies in total.

27 companies from Russia, continental China, Türkiye, Thailand, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Serbia, which facilitate the production of drones in Russia, were added to the list of tighter export controls.

"We have done a lot for Ukraine in these past two years and offered comprehensive support, including historic military and political assistance, and imposed sanctions on 60 percent of trade with Russia," the minister said. "However, this means that we still have 40 percent of EU trade to go to stop funding Russia's bloody war machine. We can and must do more."

 Tsahkna added that exchanges over imposing new sanctions are already underway. "There will be no flexibility or return to normal relations before Ukraine has won, and the damage caused to Ukraine has been compensated."

The 13th package of sanctions also imposes an export ban on drone components used by Russia to continue its aggression in Ukraine.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

European Union ramps up sanctions against Russia

