X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Watch again: Constitutional committee debates Russia's frozen assets with foreign experts

News
Estonian Constitution.
Estonian Constitution. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On March 7, the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu held a public sitting to discuss with foreign experts Russia's frozen assets and how to use them to compensate for war damage caused to Ukraine.

The public sitting was held in the Conference Hall of the Riigikogu and could be watched in the link below with simultaneous interpretation into English.

Economist and expert on Russia and Ukraine Anders Åslund spoke about the impact of using frozen assets on Russia. Tom Keatinge, director of the Center for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the RUSI defense and security think tank, discussed the links between the oligarchs and the Kremlin and the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia. Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard University and an expert on international law, analyzed the use of the assets from the perspective of international law.

The bill that would allow the use of Russia's frozen assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine and better implement the sanctions against Russia was initiated by the government and passed its first reading in the Riigikogu in mid-November.

The constitutional committee has already discussed the introduction of the regulation with banking experts, Estonian foreign policy experts, and representatives of the courts. Next week, experts in constitutional law will also participate in the discussion.

The bill on Amendments to the International Sanctions Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts (332 SE) will create a national mechanism to ensure the financial liability of the aggressor state for damage caused by the most serious violations of international law.

The amendment will enable the use of assets of individuals and companies that have contributed to Russia's illegal acts as an advance payment for damages owed by Russia to Ukraine. The bill also specifies the competences of state agencies in the implementation of international sanctions and provides them with a clearer legal basis for the implementation and monitoring of sanctions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

Watch again: Constitutional committee debates Russia's frozen assets with foreign experts

14:08

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

13:31

Anders Åslund: Russia's sovereign assets in West have to be seized, sent to Ukraine

12:45

Unemployment Insurance Fund sees signs of improvement on Estonian labor market

12:02

Estonian Greens, Parempoolsed both running full candidate lists at European elections

11:17

Lux the police dog making progress in training

10:24

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers in Estonia down slightly this January

09:46

Statistics: Industrial production volume down 8.6 percent in January

09:46

Analyst: Prices hiked more readily in Estonia than in Latvia, Lithuania

08:59

Norstat: Urmas Reinsalu continues as most-supported potential prime minister candidate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.03

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

07.03

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

07.03

Expert: Mark Rutte as next NATO sec gen would suggest western disunity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: