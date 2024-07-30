Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

Belitex Invest, the owner of Kalvi Manor located in Lääne-Viru County and previously associated in the media with Russian oligarchs, is seeking a buyer for the property through the international real estate portal Christie's.

The manor has 28 bedrooms and 28 bathrooms, with a building area of 1,590 square meters. The total land area of the estate is 34.5 hectares, of which 15 hectares are suitable for hunting. The listing does not specify a price for the estate complex, but instead invites offers.

Kalvi Manor is owned by Belitex Invest OÜ, whose owner, according to the business register, is Georgian citizen Georgy Gurtskaya.

In March 2022, Postimees reported that Belitex Invest is a puppet company within a business network based in St. Petersburg. This network is reportedly led by Sergei Matviyenko, the son of prominent Russian politician Valentina Matviyenko, and Georgian businessman Omar Gurtskaya.

Erkki Stüf, who represents Belitex Invest in Estonia, stated at the time that the company has no ownership or financial ties with Sergei Matviyenko or his companies.

When ERR inquired about the current use of the manor, the expected sale price and the current owners, Stüf provided a brief response: "Belitex Invest OÜ has a contract with Christie's International Real Estate, which is handling the sale of Kalvi Manor."

Kalvi Manor was first mentioned in 1485, with its current main building constructed before World War I. During the Soviet era, it housed the Kalvi sanatorium-prophylactorium.

After Estonia regained independence, the manor was returned to its last owners, the Stackelbergs, who sold it to Danish businessman Henning Lykke Jensen. He restored the entire complex and sold it in 2010 to Belitex Invest for €2.7 million.

Last year, Belitex Invest had no revenue and incurred a loss of €246,130. The company's equity was negative, but the board assured in its report that net asset requirements would be met in future periods through the sale of real estate. The company employed five people.

