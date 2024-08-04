Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

Around 20 of Estonia's historic manors are looking for new owners, but sellers say buyers are difficult to come by due to their complex conditions and pricey renovations.

Some of the grand – and formerly grand – buildings are under heritage protection, which can add extra layers of difficulty for future buyers.

One of the most recent to hit the market is Kalvi Manor, joining around 20 other manors and two castles, Sangaste and Laitse.

These include Kehtna Manor (listed sale price: €699,000), Kudina Manor (€721,000) and Rava Manor (€590,000). A 100-square-meter apartment in a new development in Tallinn city center costs around the same amount.

Manor buildings in need of renovation are much cheaper: Vaeküla Manor is sold for €29,900, Kirimäe Manor for €85,000, while the Luutsniku Manor complex, which needs extensive renovation, is for sale for €199,000.

Among the most famous manors, Põhjaka Manor, which is also the location of a popular restaurant, is on sale for €198,000.

Sangaste Castle is the most expensive at €2,600,000.

Some buildings have been listed on real estate portals for years with no success.

"Manors are harder to sell because they are unique and there are always fewer buyers for them than for a universal property such as an apartment," explained real estate analyst Tõnu Toompark.

"In the case of manor houses, the fact that they are historic sites and come with heritage restrictions comes into play, and if they have to be renovated to prescriptive standards, it is simply expensive. Owning a manor house is an expensive hobby for enthusiasts," he said.

"If you want to buy a mansion, you buy a lot of obligations and complications. But there are such people," Toompark added.

There are several reasons for selling an extensively renovated manor, such as Sangaste, the analyst said: either the owner has run out of money due to another business drying up or they want less hassle.

"Real estate is still bought and sold," he said.

A map of the manors for sale mentioned in this article. Source: Datawrapper/ONS/ERR

Heritage Protection Board: A manor house requires resources

The Heritage Protection Board, which is responsible for making sure historic buildings are up to scratch, does not monitor who buys and sells manor houses.

"The Heritage Board does not keep statistics on listed buildings for sale, including manor houses, because it is not entitled to such information. Our information also comes from real estate portals, or we get the information when the owner himself shares it," the agency's Anita Staub told ERR.

When talking about the renovation of the manors, Staub stressed historical precedents must be followed.

"There are a wide variety of manor buildings under protection in Estonia, all reflecting the architectural styles of different eras. It is therefore important that the architectural design of the manor houses, including the valuable details and fittings, is preserved during the works," she said.

Staub said that it may seem difficult, as such a renovation certainly requires more resources than a normal building.

"Nonetheless, thanks to dedicated owners, there are still many good examples of manor buildings in Estonia that have been brought back into use, preserving their architectural design and cultural heritage," she told ERR.

Good examples include Anija Manor, and Viljandi Manor.

"During the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath, we have seen a greater interest than before in the outbuildings of estates, where a new function is being created," said Staub.

Kurista Mois. Source: Indrek Alberg/kuvatõmmis kinnisvaraportaalist

Manor seller: Renovation prices are rising

"We are selling because we cannot afford it," said Indrek Alberg, the seller's representative of the Kurista Manor in Kastre Municipality, Tartu County.

"We do not have the capacity financially anymore. We originally had an estimate of the costs, but when we bought the mansion six or seven years ago it was in a worse state, but the repair prices were cheaper, they went up a lot during the coronavirus period," said Alberg. "We misjudged the volumes."

"We have now brought the manor to a condition where it will not further decay. And it's not a very big mansion – some people's houses are bigger than this manor," said Alberg.

The manor has been for sale for a few months at the price of €179,000, and during that time there has been one interested party.

Alberg said the owner has not asked for support from EAS. "The owner of the manor is a foreigner. You must also have a business plan to qualify for the grant, and it can be withdrawn at any moment if you get any of the contract points wrong," he added.

The manor is not under heritage protection, so the owner does not rely on the support of the Heritage Protection Board. "The manor was split into apartments during the Soviet era, and inside it looks like a Soviet-era prefab house. The house then lost its heritage status," said Alberg.

The facade of the manor was built in 1900 has been preserved, and the previous owners have restored some parts already.

"When we bought the manor, the roof leaked and water ran into the basement. Now the mansion is in a state where it is no longer falling apart," said Alberg.

Oti Manor owner: We are not selling it for a low price

Viljar Rei, an entrepreneur from Saaremaa, is selling Oti manor in his home county for €1 million.

"We're selling the manor house as maybe someone has an idea to bring it back to life. We have not been able to create an Excel spreadsheet to make the mansion work economically," said Rei.

Rei's company Kingli Kinnisvara OÜ bought the manor in 2016. The previous owner – an American expatriate – sold the estate 10 years ago.

"We became the owners of Oti Manor, as the previous owner was in receivership. Being from the area myself, I have seen other estates in the area go under. We have nurtured and cared for Oti Manor with love and care. The manor has been preserved, kept warm and cared for. That's why we are not selling it for a low price," said Rei.

The manor went on the market in 2022 with €1.3 million, but now the price has dropped. "The fact that the price of the manor is €300,000 lower has not been of decisive importance. With the new price range, there has been complete silence from the buyers. Those interested walked away with a price of €1.3 million," said Rei.

"If we lowered the price by half, we would sell the manor, but we do not see the prospect of selling the manor cheaper than an apartment in Orissaare," said Rei. In his opinion, the manor would also be suitable as a home for a wealthier person.

Rei and his business partner will not reduce the price. They are also still mulling a plan to do something with the place themselves.

"It's for sale, but it shouldn't be for sale as far as we're concerned. We do not want to get rid of it that badly. We can see that Saaremaa's countryside is becoming more and more popular with tourists – people are looking for peace and quiet. Young people are growing up here, maybe they want to do something with the manor one day," said Rei.

He said the pair's other business activities leave little time to deal with the tourism industry.

"Fixing the estate would be a Stakhanovian task for an islander, and not reasonable. I am currently 42 years old, and at this stage of my life, money needs to be earned, not put into stone walls," Rei said.

They have also not sought grant funding. "You could put 1.5 million into it and just make the house beautiful. But just making houses pretty is a waste of money for all parties involved," he said.

Subsidies are also distributed in small amounts, Rei said, which makes the process long and tedious.

"If there was a round where you gave 1.5 million immediately and then you put in the same amount yourself, there would be no problem fixing up the manor. But as far as I know, there are no such flows," said Rei.

The application round to apply for grant fundinf connected to the restoration, conservation and maintenance of heritage monuments and buildings opened on August 1. The minimum is €200 and the maximum €100,000.

