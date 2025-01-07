X!

Toila Municipality puts Kukruse Manor up for sale

Kukruse Manor.
Toila Municipality in Ida-Viru County is looking to sell Kukruse Manor. The fifteenth century manor house had been home to a polar museum for more than ten years, though it was forced to close down after failing to turn a profit. The municipality hopes the new owner will give the mansion and, perhaps the museum too, a new lease of life.

The polar museum at the manor had been dedicated to Eduard von Toll, an explorer who came from Kukruse.

"Maintaining the manor and creating content for [the museum] is expensive and not directly relevant to the activities of the municipality," explained Signe Müür, Toila's municipal property and public works officer.

The starting price for the Kukruse manor complex, including furnishings, has been set at €1.5 million. Hannes Hallik, an experienced real estate expert in Ida-Viru County, considers that price too high. All the more so as the manor is in need of partial renovations.

"In my estimation, the price is at least twice as high as it should be. The mansion is still a listed building and its renovation will requires a separate construction project as well approval from the Heritage Board. It will be a very demanding job," Hallik said.

Toila Municipality is not imposing any restrictions on the activities of the manor's new owners but hopes that the current theme of the manor will be developed further with the influx of new ideas.

"The location is very advantageous, it is located on the Tallinn-Narva highway and can be seen from the highway. There is a pedestrian and cycling path running alongside and 50, 000 potential users and visitors in the vicinity," Müür said.

It will not be easy to find a new owner for the estate, Hallik said.

"It has to be a person who has money to spare and who wants to, for example, take up the lifestyle of their ancestors and hold the position of landowner," he said.

The buyer of Kukruse Manor will also get an added bonus – the manor's resident ghost, who also plays the piano is included in the price of the property.

---

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

