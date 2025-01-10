X!

Ida-Viru County municipalities want to place large Estonian flag atop ash hill

The Kukruse ash hill.
The Kukruse ash hill. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
Mayor of the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve Henri Kaselo has proposed placing an Estonian flag on an "ash mountain" in an adjacent municipality, Põhjarannik reported.

Kaselo has received the approval of the nearby Toila local government to raise a large blue-black-white flag, after writing to that municipality's mayor, Eve East, and stating: "I am addressing you regarding the idea of installing the flag of the Republic of Estonia at the top of the so-called Kukruse hill, on state-owned land in the village oif Peeri, Toila municipality, which would beautify the area and increase respect for our country."

While the Kukruse ash hill is situated outside the official boundaries of Kohtla-Järve, ie. in Toila, it is described by Põhjarannik as a "landmark and local symbol of the city," adding that earlier plans to demolish the eminence have never come to fruition, and are unlikely to at any point in the future.

Kukruse ash hill us adjacent to the Tallinn-Narva highway so the flag would be visible to travelers on that route if it does get hoisted.

The slag heap was built up in the 1950s and 1960s as a result of oil shale mining in the area, and is around 40 meters in height, and like many such man-made hills in the area, has sprouted vegetation, including some small trees.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Põhjarannik

