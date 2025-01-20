Estonians tackle Ida-Viru County spoil heaps in orienteering race

Hikers from across Estonia took part in an orienteering challenge at the weekend, conquering the not insubstantial ash heaps of Ida-Viru county.

"You can't go to the real mountains every day," one competitor, Kunnar Karu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"But you can go on a winter hike with good friends every day.

And when the opportunities arise to conquer mountains, people from Tartu are always there," he added.

Event organizer Ingrid Kuligina. said the event may have a shelf life, which was added impetus for taking part.

"We've been hearing for several years now that they're starting to process them, beginning with the older heaps where energy can be extracted from," Kroon said.

"Yet this is also a good marketing tagline: 'Come while they're still here!' And that's exactly what we're doing," Kroon went on.

Another participant, Daisy Kroon, said: "For me, as a local, there's nothing new here. But for those who've come from farther away, this is definitely an exciting adventure. And as long as these heaps are here, it's worth coming to hike on them."

Kunnar Karu, also taking part, said: "These hills are the safest area around here. Between Kohtla-Järve, the roads, with their grit and salt, get much tighter than these mounds."

"Then again, on the city streets, you really have to be careful, or you can end up in the regional hospital," he noted.

Over 100 competitors on Sunday effectively orienteered across the spoil heaps—tailings piles (see gallery) deposited in the course of the oil shale mining which has been going on in the region for over a century, while an option to go round the course at a more leisurely pace, with a guide, was also available.

Organizers cautioned participants about loose stones in the spoil heaps, though some hikers said they found hazards elsewhere on the course too.

This was the third marathon hike organized by the Alutaguse hiking club, in collaboration with the miners' house (Kaevuri maja).

Long considered of little value, the Ida-Viru County tailings "hills" have become increasingly attractive to businesses, given the advancements in science and the circular economy, and get put to a variety of use. One at Kiviõli has for some years been used as a motocross circuit, for instance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!