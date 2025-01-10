Government hiking disabled minors age limit to 18

The Estonian government is to extend the disability severity assessment age limit from the current age of 16 years, to 18 years, starting in February 2027. The aim is to simplify parental support and ensure fairer treatment for children.

The government has approved a bill that will extend the disability severity assessment age limit from 16 to 18, starting February 1, 2027. After that age, a disabled person's work ability assessment takes over.

Currently, the severity of a minor's disability is determined only until they turn 16.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said the change aims to ensure equal treatment for children, and to simplify the process for parents to receive necessary support.

Disability severity will now be assessed until a child's 18th birthday, with work ability assessments beginning only from age 18.

The ministry stressed that the amendment will provide fairer treatment for children with rare diseases, explaining that "children who have not had their disability severity determined will now be eligible for rare disease support until age 18."

Parents of children with special needs have long criticized the requirement for their 16-year-old children to undergo work ability assessments, which are typically designed for adults. The new regulation aims to rectify this.

"In the future, parents will no longer need to keep track of different eligibility requirements for various support systems," the ministry stated.

Currently, multiple pieces of legislation tie certain benefits and services to the age of 16, including the Museums Act, Public Transport Act, Health Insurance Act, and Social Welfare Act.

--

