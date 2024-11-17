Tallinn's election year budget: Slashed kindergarten fee, free school breakfast

The total budget for Tallinn in 2025 amounts to €1.29 billion, which is approximately €70 million more than last year. In the election year, the city is focusing on education, families with children and the development of the public transport network.

Tallinn's 2025 budget totals €1.29 billion, marking an increase of €69.9 million or 5.7 percent compared to the previous year.

The draft budget allocates €250 million for investments in 2025, reflecting a 24.9 percent increase over the 2024 budget.

Education comprises the largest share of investments at 38.6 percent, followed by mobility at 18.4 percent, urban landscape at 10 percent and city property at 9 percent.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) emphasized that the budget focuses on children and families with children.

A total of €96.4 million is earmarked for investments in education.

Next year, the city will renovate seven kindergartens and design plans for eight more.

From September 1, the salaries of school and kindergarten teachers will increase by €100. Additionally, €8.4 million will be allocated to support Estonian-language education through training and educational materials.

The kindergarten attendance fee will decrease by €20, bringing it down to €50.

To ensure smaller class sizes, no new first-grade class will have more than 24 students next year, with seven additional classes to be created to support this initiative.

Starting next year, all Tallinn schoolchildren will receive free morning porridge in addition to school lunches.

A new program will also allow all Tallinn school and kindergarten children to take one free educational excursion annually to the zoo, botanical garden and a city museum.

The city, in collaboration with researchers from Tallinn University, plans to reduce the use of smart devices in schools.

A pediatric emergency service will be launched at the children's hospital, offering easier access to a doctor on weekends and public holidays.

Focus on public transport route network

The budget for operational costs in the mobility sector is set at €191.2 million, with an additional €45.9 million allocated for investments.

The primary focus is on developing and modernizing the public transport network, beginning with renovations to the trolleybus infrastructure.

Key projects include the completion of Lastekodu tänav and the Kadaka tee viaduct, as well as the initiation of reconstruction work on Peterburi tee. Efforts will also be made to develop pedestrian and cycling paths and preparations will commence for the construction of new tram lines. Planning will start for the Liivalaia tänav and Pelguranna tram routes, along with the construction of a bicycle lane on Tehnika tänav and a tunnel on Endla tänav.

Deputy Mayor Pärte-Peeter Pere (Reform) emphasized that starting mid-next year, the city will focus on incorporating innovation into road and street project planning.

"This means not merely seeking the cheapest possible road construction, but also collaborating with Estonia's infrastructure builders and the national transport authority to find ways to innovate in road construction, support businesses and introduce new materials and construction methods. This approach will result in faster, higher-quality work and better roads for citizens," said Pere.

The budget also allocates an additional €3 million for winter snow removal, which will relieve homeowners of the responsibility of maintaining city roads.

"Snow removal – €3 million – should be sufficient to address outstanding issues on Tallinn's sidewalks," noted Deputy Mayor Pere. He added that procurement planning will begin at the start of the new year.

Pere also mentioned that next year the city will begin designing the main street project.

In the social domain, emphasis on management structure and youth mental health

The social welfare and healthcare sector has been allocated €16.3 million for investments.

The primary focus in social services is on modernizing the management structure, digitalizing services and developing a child protection and welfare model. Two new family support centers will open and additional resources will be created to improve the availability of support services for children with high care needs.

In disability care, a unified center for special care and rehabilitation services will be established and housing adaptation support will be increased to promote independence.

Renovation and expansion will begin on several social welfare institutions, including the construction of a new building for the Tallinn Children's Shelter.

By the end of 2025, a new social housing unit will be completed on Punane tänav.

In healthcare, the focus is on reducing risk behaviors among children and youth and promoting mental health. A mental health action plan for children and a drug harm prevention program will be developed.

Additionally, a pediatric emergency service will be piloted at Tallinn Children's Hospital to reduce the burden on emergency services.

To improve emergency medical services, a new support station will be opened in Lasnamäe, increasing the number of ambulance teams to ten.

Plans for the hospital network include integrating Tallinn hospitals and cooperating with the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). The design of a new city hospital will also continue.

Additionally, the city will allocate €3 million to compensate for property tax increases.

