All Tallinn municipal schools now offering free hot breakfast

The Tallinn Education Department has launched a program that will provide all municipal school students with a free hot breakfast, the City of Tallinn announced Friday.

The necessary preparations were carried out in January, and as of the last day of the month, all of the Estonian capital's municipal schools had joined the hot breakfast program, according to a press release.

"In the context of economic challenges, families' financial situations vary, and for many children, school meals are their only opportunity to receive a hot meal," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200).

"Tallinn is committed to taking comprehensive steps to reduce socioeconomic inequality in education, including supporting children's basic needs," he continued. "Many schools had already been offering breakfast, but this year, we decided to extend this opportunity to all municipal schools."

A total of €48,000 has been allocated in the 2025 city budget to provide additional meals, ensuring that students will receive a free breakfast in addition to their regular school lunch.

Currently, approximately 4,000 students are signed up for school breakfasts, accounting for 10 percent of all municipal school students in Tallinn.

It is expected that this number will continue to grow as new schools join the program and school breakfasts become increasingly popular among students, the city added.

