Tallinn boosts annual back-to-school benefits for city kids

Tallinn is raising back-to-school benefits for city schoolchildren this fall, with payments for first graders starting school nearly doubling.

The city government approved the change this week, raising the payment for children starting first grade from €320 to €500. Annual support for students from second grade onward will increase from €100 to €150.

The change takes effect September 1.

Tallinn's back-to-school benefit is paid to all students under 19 enrolled in basic, secondary or vocational education, provided both the student and at least one parent are registered residents of the city.

The support is meant to help households cover school expenses at the start of the year, especially for children first starting school.

Applications can be submitted through Tallinn's self-service portal from September 18 through November 30. Eligible students do not need to reapply each year as long as they continue to meet the requirements; benefits are paid out automatically.

The city has budgeted more than €8.5 million for the program in 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!