Tartu parents owe the city €230,000 in kindergarten fees

A kindergarten playground. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
In Tartu's municipal kindergartens, there are over 4,500 available spots. However, as of the end of September, fees for nearly 1,000 children had not been paid, resulting in a total outstanding debt of more than €230,000.

At Tartu's Hellik Kindergarten, 180 children attend ten groups. Director Karita Rokka noted that while the payment deadline for the kindergarten's fees is the 20th of each month, she typically sends reminders to about ten families a week later.

Occasionally, about five families at this kindergarten accrue debts spanning several months.

"These are not the same families every time. Among the children and families who still attend the kindergarten, we no longer have persistent long-term debtors. However, we do continue to deal with those who have already left the kindergarten," explained Karita Rokka.

At Tartu's Maarjamõisa Kindergarten, around 240 children are enrolled across 15 groups. There are currently two long-term debtors at this kindergarten.

"Human interaction has been the most effective approach. It also helps that parents know we monitor the payments closely every month. If someone accrues a small debt, we print a notice and, completely anonymously, place it in their locker, so they are aware we know about the outstanding fee," said Director Kai Kens.

Both Kai Kens and Karita Rokka emphasized that there is no "typical" debtor, as reasons for not paying vary among families.

"I believe some simply forget, while others may have different payment habits," said Karita Rokka.

"There are only a few who deliberately decide not to pay or have other underlying reasons," added Kai Kens.

According to Karita Rokka, families with debts are closely monitored.

"If we see that the kindergarten fee hasn't been paid for two months, we notify child protection services. Alternatively, if we already have prior knowledge from the family, we direct them to the social department for support and assistance," she explained.

€45,000 written off as hopeless debt

According to Kaspar Kreegimäe, head of early childhood education in Tartu, €45,000 in unpaid fees related to around 150 children has been written off as bad debt. Since the beginning of this year, the city government has also applied expedited payment orders for debt collection from defaulters.

Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski emphasized that this measure is a last resort, with a primary focus on empathetic approaches.

"The figures show that about three-quarters of the debts are for one, two or three months, indicating that families are facing difficult situations. It's important to be understanding, inform them and offer options such as installment plans. However, there are also some families who simply refuse to pay. After repeated reminders and proposals, we have in certain cases submitted expedited payment orders and the majority of these cases have now been resolved," said Kaplinski.

The monthly kindergarten fee in Tartu is €81, with additional costs for meals.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

