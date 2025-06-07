X!

Social Democrats: Kindergarten should be free all over Estonia

News
Magdaleena Kindergarten in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Magdaleena Kindergarten in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has submitted a proposed amendment to the supplementary state budget to eliminate kindergarten fees in all Estonian local governments — even as a dispute has erupted within the capital's ruling coalition, sparked by the Center Party and Reform Party pushing for the same.

"If politicians from the prime minister's party support free early childhood education in Tallinn, then it's high time to bring that principle to the national level and offer support to all local governments," said SDE MP and Tallinn City Council member Andre Hanimägi.

"All the moreso given that incomes are highest in Tallinn, but fees are lower there than in other local governments," he added.

The Social Democrats' proposed amendment calls for the allocation of €22 million to cover four months.

"That's enough to eliminate kindergarten fees through the end of 2025," Hanimägi noted. "However, for kindergarten to remain free in the future, the government will have to submit a budget to the Riigikogu this fall codifying the principle of free kindergarten going forward as well."

On Monday, both the Center Party and the Reform Party issued press releases, within a short time of one another, regarding proposed amendments to Tallinn's supplementary budget that would eliminate kindergarten fees in the capital.

This drew criticism from both Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and deputy mayors Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa) and Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200).

Last week, Tallinn's 2025 supplementary budget passed its first reading in the Tallinn City Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:23

Estonian parties focusing more on Ida-Viru County in local elections

13:19

Eesti 200 unveils 'Next Generation' slogan for fall local elections

12:24

Defense lawyer takes Suure-Lähtru newborn death case to Supreme Court

11:21

Social Democrats: Kindergarten should be free all over Estonia

10:23

Next-generation CV90 combat vehicles could reach Estonia by 2029

07:44

Watch again: Virtual forum seeks to unite Estonia's global diaspora through culture Updated

06.06

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme Updated

06.06

Nordic and Baltics back Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

06.06

Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

06.06

Well-preserved Saaremaa shipwreck could be 19th century British vessel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

06.06

Estonia plans to start taxing paid streaming platforms following EU directive

05.06

Majority of schools in Estonia employ insufficiently qualified teachers

06.06

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme Updated

06.06

Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

05.06

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

06.06

Vietnam's prime minister makes 'historic' first visit to Estonia

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo