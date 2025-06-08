Reform's coalition partners in Tallinn accuse party of dismantling trust

Sides to the four-way coalition in Tallinn — namely the Social Democrats, Isamaa and Eesti 200 — issued a joint statement declaring that the Reform Party has undermined the trust between coalition partners. However, they also called for continued discussions in order to maintain cooperation.

In a joint press release, the three parties stated that last spring, Isamaa, Eesti 200, the Social Democrats and the Reform Party ended the Center Party's 18-year rule in Tallinn. However, questions have now arisen over whether all coalition partners still have the will to continue working together.

"The Reform Party has taken steps that violate coalition agreements — by simultaneously initiating a proposal with the Center Party to eliminate kindergarten fees, threatening its partners with a vote of no confidence and halting several previously agreed-upon bills. Such behavior has undermined trust between coalition partners," Isamaa, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 declared.

Despite this, the parties affirmed their desire to continue cooperating with the Reform Party in Tallinn and to keep the city on its current development path. To that end, they are prepared to discuss matters important to coalition partners — on the condition that all sides honor existing agreements.

"We invite the Reform Party to the table to resume constructive discussions. We have managed to reach agreements on difficult issues before, and we believe we can do so again — if there is a genuine willingness to cooperate," the parties stated.

According to the three parties, the current trajectory of events could alternatively pave the way for the return of the Center Party, which has been convicted of corruption.

The statement was signed by Aleksei Jašin, head of Eesti 200's Tallinn chapter; Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn chapter; and Madle Lippus, head of the Social Democrats' Tallinn chapter.

Solman highlights kindergarten fees as main point of contention

Solman told ERR that she hopes the Reform Party is not engaging in political games at the moment, as any issue can be resolved through discussion.

"I would actually say right now that we need to remain calm and moderately optimistic, because at this point, it would be unwise to dismantle a functioning coalition in Tallinn. We have promises made to voters that need to be fulfilled, and ongoing projects that must be completed," she explained.

According to Solman, it would not make sense to create new confusion just before the summer recess. She highlighted the issue of kindergarten fees as the main point of contention raised by the coalition partners with the Reform Party.

When asked whether continuing the cooperation would require replacing certain individuals, Solman said she did not want to speak about specific people. For instance, she said Pärtel Peeter Pere (Reform) has been a good partner so far, but he should explain his recent behavior himself.

"I'm moderately optimistic — if someone has been a constructive and cheerful partner in a four-party coalition until now, I believe they can continue to be. I think what we need is to sit down together again as four parties, address the unresolved issues, and I believe solutions are still possible," Solman added.

If that does not happen, she said, the blame would lie with the Reform Party for entering into agreements with the opposition.

On Monday, the Center Party and Reform Party issued press releases within a short time of each other announcing proposed amendments to this year's supplementary budget in Tallinn to eliminate kindergarten fees. This prompted criticism from Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Deputy Mayors Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa) and Aleksei Jašin.

Last week, the Tallinn City Council passed the first reading of the city's 2025 supplementary budget.

