Prime Minister Kristen Michal reelected Reform chair

Reform Party general assembly in Pärnu.
Reform Party general assembly in Pärnu. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
Kristen Michal, who was the sole candidate in the Reform Party's leadership election, received 741 votes out of 915 cast and will therefore continue as the party's chair.

For the first time, the Reform Party elected its leader and board entirely electronically, with voting taking place from May 30 to June 6. The results were announced Sunday in Pärnu.

A total of 915 members took part in the party chair election, with 741 of them voting for Kristen Michal.

The Reform Party also elected a new governing board. Thirteen politicians were chosen from among 23 candidates competing for the nationwide seats. Those elected were Hanno Pevkur (623 votes), Urmas Paet (616), Jürgen Ligi (600), Urmas Klaas (562), Maris Lauri (517), Andres Sutt (511), Erkki Keldo (505), Marko Mihkelson (504), Eerik-Niiles Kross (464), Urmas Kruuse (451), Signe Riisalo (394), Heidy Purga (376) and Õnne Pillak (244).

The following candidates were not elected to the board: Hanah Lahe (329 votes), Yoko Alender (312), Kalle Laanet (300), Mihkel Lees (289), Mati Raidma (280), Luisa Rõivas (210), Mario Kadastik (197), Viljar Jaamu (150), Oksana Tandit (142) and Kaupo Nõlvak (103).

In addition, three regional board members were elected. From the northern region, Mart Võrklaev was elected with 193 votes; from the southern region, Madis Timpson with 185; and from the western region, the sole candidate Antti Leigri with 96.

The board members will select up to three deputy chairs from among themselves, based on the party chair's proposal. Currently, the Reform Party's deputy chairs are Hanno Pevkur, Jürgen Ligi, and Maris Lauri.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Prime Minister Kristen Michal reelected Reform chair

