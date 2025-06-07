Eesti 200 unveils 'Next Generation' platform for fall local elections

"Next Generation Estonia!" debuted Saturday as Eesti 200's slogan for the upcoming local elections, paired with a campaign platform focused on "people, development and community." Speaking at the party's general assembly, chair Kristina Kallas explained that Eesti 200 entered politics to ensure each new generation can live in a better country than the last.

"Eesti 200 entered politics so that each successive generation could live in a better country than today's," Kallas said. "So that decisions would be made with the future in mind — ones that will move Estonia forward ten, 20, even 50 years from now as well."

She highlighted that, as a party in the Estonian government, Eesti 200 has implemented a unified Estonian school, implemented marriage equality, launched education reforms, restored a sustainable pension system, drawn up an economic growth plan through 2035 and raised defense spending to 5 percent of GDP.

"Right now, Eesti 200 is building a new generation Estonia in both the country and the capital — an Estonia that sees opportunities where others see obstacles," Kallas said. "That's how we ensure that Estonia will remain protected and competitive in the future as well, and that Estonians are educated, healthy and happy."

The party chair added that on October 19, people will not only be deciding who clears snow in the winter or paints bike lanes in the summer — voters will be signaling at the ballot box what kind of Estonia they want: one that looks backwards and get stuck in the past, or one that moves forward and looks to the future.

Estonia's local government council elections will be held on October 19.

'People, development and community'

Speaking about the party's campaign platform for this fall's local elections, Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas said that for a small country like Estonia, investing in its people is the only path to societal well-being, and that local governments must contribute to the education, health and sense of security of the people of Estonia.

"Eesti 200's local government council election [campaign] platform rests on three pillars — people, development and community — which form a strong foundation for building the next generation's Estonia," Kallas said.

"Eesti 200 is building an Estonia in which where you live doesn't determine your quality of life," she explained. "A smart and personalized state will guarantee all essential services where they're needed. A clean and healthy living environment will be guaranteed, supported by innovative solutions and green technologies."

The party believes that in next-generation Estonia, cities and municipalities have to focus even more on people's well-being and the development and growth of all regions.

"It is the local government's task to create an environment that is supportive, guarantees freedoms and ensures safety for people and businesses alike," Kallas said. "We want to see local governments where everyone feels they have the opportunity to find a good job, be a business-owner and create jobs themselves."

Yet, every local government is only as strong as its community, she continued.

"Everyone has a voice and the freedom to take part in shaping their community's development," Kallas said. "Everyone wants to be involved in local life and stay informed about plans in their area. It's up to all of us to build a next-generation Estonia together."

PEOPLE

Eesti 200 believes that everyone, no matter where they live, deserves a safe, clean and healthy living environment. Local governments must prioritize people's well-being by ensuring access to health, social and educational services that meet residents' needs.

This means kindergartens and schools for grades 1-6 within half an hour of home and the chance for all students to get Estonian-language vocational and secondary education suited to their abilities and supportive of regional development, and efforts to reduce educational inequality.

Healthcare must be accessible 24/7 through various platforms, with a hospital in every county, and access to mental healthcare must be improved for all ages, at both schools and health centers, supported by evidence-based preventive measures.

Smart solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) must support fast and personalized access to services. Everyone should have access to youth work services, extracurriculars, sports and leisure opportunities close to home, while support for dignified aging must include both at-home care and care facilities.

DEVELOPMENT

Eesti 200 believes local governments must be ready for the future — innovative, green and efficient — and supports strong local economies, smart infrastructure and the wider use of sustainable technologies to drive growth and better balance development across Estonia.

This includes supporting entrepreneurs and directing at least 40 percent of state business support outside of Tallinn, Tartu and their surrounding regions, and shifting energy production toward clean, affordable renewables, and a zero-waste target of 2035.

Efficient infrastructure means strong public transport links — including rail between cities and demand-based transport in rural areas — and urban spaces designed to prioritize pedestrian safety and promote car-free mobility. Cities should aim for 15-minute access to vital services and essentials and smart traffic solutions, while all local governments should support circular economy initiatives and biodiversity-supporting green areas.

Estonia's administrative reform should continue as well, with more financial independence for local governments and zero tolerance for corruption.

COMMUNITY

Eesti 200 sees communities as the foundation of local life — places where people feel safe, informed and involved. Local governments must lead with transparency, future-oriented leadership and close ties to residents, fostering participation and trust.

Schools and libraries should double as community centers, and all residents should be prepared for emergencies, with regular drills and shelter networks in place. Residents should have real input through participatory budgeting, local expert engagement and support for grassroots initiatives, and cultural life should thrive, with good pay and conditions for cultural and social workers and support for groups such as choirs, theaters and dance troupes.

Local governments should also cooperate to deliver core services like water, heating, health centers, waste management, public transport, animal shelters and road maintenance, especially in border areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!