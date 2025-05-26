X!

Editorials: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement vague and lacking in vision

News
Reform and Eesti 200 leaders Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas signing a provisional coalition agreement in March, which has been superseded by the new, longer document.
Reform and Eesti 200 leaders Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas signing a provisional coalition agreement in March, which has been superseded by the new, longer document. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Two of Estonia's major private media outlets Postimees and Delfi, have written critical editorials about the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement made public on Saturday after over two months' negotiations.

Postimees titled its editorial: "A coalition agreement without vision" and argued that the lengthy document contains plenty of expensive promises, yet avoids discussing funding.

The paper also noted most of the promises fall this year and in 2026, with the furthest away in time set for the first quarter of 2027 — though the next Riigikogu elections are in that same quarter in any case.

Postimees wrote that this was: "Somewhat understandable — this coalition likely won't last longer anyway," adding the agreement "gives off a mundane impression, the long-term vision promised by Eesti 200 is nowhere to be seen, and there is a lack of vision for how to improve life in Estonia in the future."

The cartoon portrays Eesti 200 as a sheep, asking how the sense and principle of responsibility in the coalition deal might be recognized, to which Reform, depicted as a squirrel, the party's logo, replies: "When they bit us on the *ss at the elections." Source: Screenshot of Postimees editorial.

Eesti Päevaleht/Delfi was also critical in its editorial titled: "The rulers drew up a Santa's wish list ahead of the elections."

"Broadly speaking, the coalition agreement is quite a vague document, which can be made to appear coherent even if its stated principles are not followed at all," the publication wrote.

There was no real need to spend two months meeting in order to produce 49 pages of hard-to-read text in which each coalition partner got to mark off their "n+1" talking points, Delfi found.

"That makes it all the easier, ahead of the elections, to highlight vague promises that suit one's message and to talk about fulfilling them. Or else to say: 'We did want to, we even wrote it down, but see, the money ran out first. And so did our time in government'," the editorial continued.

Õhtuleht and Äripäev had not published any editorial on their websites on the issue as of early Monday morning.

The ejection of the Social Democrats (SDE) from office in March triggered the need for a new coalition agreement. While this took over two months to draft, a provisional framework agreement was in place with the change in administration and cabinet reshuffle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:16

Editorials: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement vague and lacking in vision

08:42

Emergency room access in hospitals may be restricted due to overburdening

07:59

Russian navy lifts Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

25.05

Tartu and state agency aim to divide urban fox responsibility more clearly

25.05

Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

25.05

Rapla, TalTech head to decisive game five in basketball runner-up series

25.05

Ott Lumi: New Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement has bureaucrats' face

25.05

Leonid Latsepov wins Rapla 10km race, sets new PB

25.05

Nõmme Kalju win Tipner Trophy in thrilling penalty shootout

25.05

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

25.05

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

24.05

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

25.05

Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

24.05

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

25.05

Frontex deputy director: Command center in Narva a symbolic signal

24.05

12 firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo