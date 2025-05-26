Editorials: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement vague and lacking in vision

Two of Estonia's major private media outlets Postimees and Delfi, have written critical editorials about the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement made public on Saturday after over two months' negotiations.

Postimees titled its editorial: "A coalition agreement without vision" and argued that the lengthy document contains plenty of expensive promises, yet avoids discussing funding.

The paper also noted most of the promises fall this year and in 2026, with the furthest away in time set for the first quarter of 2027 — though the next Riigikogu elections are in that same quarter in any case.

Postimees wrote that this was: "Somewhat understandable — this coalition likely won't last longer anyway," adding the agreement "gives off a mundane impression, the long-term vision promised by Eesti 200 is nowhere to be seen, and there is a lack of vision for how to improve life in Estonia in the future."

The cartoon portrays Eesti 200 as a sheep, asking how the sense and principle of responsibility in the coalition deal might be recognized, to which Reform, depicted as a squirrel, the party's logo, replies: "When they bit us on the *ss at the elections." Source: Screenshot of Postimees editorial.

Eesti Päevaleht/Delfi was also critical in its editorial titled: "The rulers drew up a Santa's wish list ahead of the elections."

"Broadly speaking, the coalition agreement is quite a vague document, which can be made to appear coherent even if its stated principles are not followed at all," the publication wrote.

There was no real need to spend two months meeting in order to produce 49 pages of hard-to-read text in which each coalition partner got to mark off their "n+1" talking points, Delfi found.

"That makes it all the easier, ahead of the elections, to highlight vague promises that suit one's message and to talk about fulfilling them. Or else to say: 'We did want to, we even wrote it down, but see, the money ran out first. And so did our time in government'," the editorial continued.

Õhtuleht and Äripäev had not published any editorial on their websites on the issue as of early Monday morning.

The ejection of the Social Democrats (SDE) from office in March triggered the need for a new coalition agreement. While this took over two months to draft, a provisional framework agreement was in place with the change in administration and cabinet reshuffle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!