With the midsummer break approaching, the agricultural weekly Maaleht highlighted a law change introduced last year that bans the use of disposable food containers — including cups, plates, forks, and knives made from plastic, biodegradable plastic, or other materials — at public events of any size, with organizers risking fines of up to €200,000 for non-compliance.

Since January 1, 2024, disposable food containers — including plastic, biodegradable, and cardboard cups, plates, forks, and knives — have been banned at public events, but there is still confusion and misunderstanding about the law and fines, though according to Kertu Sapelkov, circular economy adviser at the Ministry of Climate, no fines were imposed last year.

The rules apply to events in Estonia of any size, but only if they meet the legal definition of a public event: Gatherings open to the public in public spaces, and so including fairs, concerts, sports competitions, village parties, regardless of if an event is paid entry or free; the above applies to public events,and gatherings with friends and family for midsummer's evening and at any other time are exempt from the requirements.

Even biodegradable cups and straws are banned at public events if they are not reusable. Source: ERR

As part of broader EU regulation, single-use plastic straws are in any case banned at public events, though biodegradable alternatives or reusable straws made for instance of metal are permissible.

Containers including plates, bowls, cups, boxes, and cardboard cups must be reusable as well as meet the hygiene standards; smaller items such as napkins, tasting sticks, paper sleeves and toothpicks are not considered containers and are exempt from the law.

Furthermore, the reusable containers and cutlery also require documented conformity in line with regulated lead and cadmium limits — since second-hand ceramic dishes usually lack such documentation, these must be health-risk assessed by food handlers, said Külli Suurvarik, food safety adviser at the Ministry of Regional Development and Agriculture.

The Environmental Board and local governments are responsible for monitoring compliance and imposing penalties under the Packaging Act, while the Agricultural and Food Board oversees the food safety aspects.

Deposit fees, typically of €1–€3 and refundable upon container return, are set by event organizers to reduce waste, with clear information and return systems arranged in cooperation with caterers, Maaleht reported.

In any case, event visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable cups and dishes, as many events provide washing facilities — the idea of the law change is in part not only to permit members of the public bringing their own cups, dishes etc to events, but to encourage that practice.

Despite confusion from biodegradable labels, reusable containers overall reduce environmental impact significantly, with studies showing benefits after around half-a-dozen uses.

