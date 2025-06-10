Tallinn to put on bigger buses for major summer events

Tallinn will increase public transport capacity around the Song Festival Grounds during major summer events to improve access and ensure convenient travel to and from concerts and festivals. Night bus services will also run more frequently on weekends with large events.

Tallinn City Transport said standard buses on lines No. 5, 8, 40, and 66 serving the Song Festival Grounds will be replaced with articulated buses on the following dates:

June 9: Justin Timberlake

July 3-6: Song and Dance Celebration

July 24: AC/DC

July 30-August 2: Õllesummer

August 8: 50 Cent

August 14: Bryan Adams

August 22: Alan Walker and Steve Aoki

August 23: David Guetta

"Summer events bring tens of thousands of people into the city, and our goal is to ensure that everyone can get to and from concerts comfortably and safely. We're increasing capacity where it's most needed," said Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa.)

Night bus services will run more frequently on the nights following the events on July 4, 5, 6 and August 1, 2, 8, 22 and 23.

On these dates, all night bus lines will run every 15 minutes between midnight and 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., buses will operate according to the regular weekend schedule, departing every 30 minutes until the final departure from Balti Jaam at 3:30 a.m.

--

