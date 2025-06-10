X!

Tallinn to put on bigger buses for major summer events

News
Buses in Tallinn.
Buses in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn will increase public transport capacity around the Song Festival Grounds during major summer events to improve access and ensure convenient travel to and from concerts and festivals. Night bus services will also run more frequently on weekends with large events.

Tallinn City Transport said standard buses on lines No. 5, 8, 40, and 66 serving the Song Festival Grounds will be replaced with articulated buses on the following dates:

June 9: Justin Timberlake

July 3-6: Song and Dance Celebration

July 24: AC/DC

July 30-August 2: Õllesummer

August 8: 50 Cent

August 14: Bryan Adams

August 22: Alan Walker and Steve Aoki

August 23: David Guetta

"Summer events bring tens of thousands of people into the city, and our goal is to ensure that everyone can get to and from concerts comfortably and safely. We're increasing capacity where it's most needed," said Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa.)

Night bus services will run more frequently on the nights following the events on July 4, 5, 6 and August 1, 2, 8, 22 and 23.

On these dates, all night bus lines will run every 15 minutes between midnight and 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., buses will operate according to the regular weekend schedule, departing every 30 minutes until the final departure from Balti Jaam at 3:30 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

The Museum Card 27% more expensive after just two years

14:04

Prosecutor general: Bringing prisoners to Estonia extra workload for prosecution

13:49

Tallinn's Russian Theater name change confirmed, 15-percent cuts to follow

13:29

Pärnu's historic Rüütli courthouse to close amid cutbacks

13:10

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia

13:06

Mark Lajal through to Libema Open main draw in Netherlands

12:56

Millions of small animals in Estonia killed by free-roaming cats each year

12:28

Prisons official: Rental scheme will help build a stronger Estonian state

11:59

Bank of Estonia forecast: Growth with difficulties

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

09:17

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

09.06

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

09.06

Minister: Tartu Prison to house rapists, domestic violence offenders and embezzlers

09.06

E-scooter safety concerns grow in Estonia amid age and license rule debates

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

09.06

Former United Left Party expels hundreds of members and adopts new name

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo