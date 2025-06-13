X!

Gallery: Aia Summer Street in Tallinn opened to the public Friday

Aia Summer Street at the edge of Tallinn's Old Town. June 13, 2025.
Along the edge of the historic Old Town, the City of Tallinn is transforming Aia tänav into a green, vibrant public space for the summer, featuring trees, shrubs and dedicated areas for leisure and play.

The Estonian capital is installing new pedestrian and leisure areas along Aia tänav for the summer, complete with reused street furniture — like tables and benches — and board games.

The street will be filled with not just ornamental plants and flowers, but also herbs, berry bushes and other edible garden plants.

"The 'summer street' format is a good example of the city's broader approach to making the redesign of urban spaces faster and more flexible," explained Aksel Johannes Part, director of the Urban Environmental Planning Unit at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"This way, we can better respond to community expectations, and modernize the city better and faster," he added.

Starting Friday, June 13, traffic on Aia tänav will temporarily become one-way from Vana-Viru tänav to the parking lot at Aia 7.

The street will be narrowed with planters, while still allowing enough room for cars to pass through and maintaining 12 parking spaces for the summer.

Editor: Merje Kütt, Aili Vahtla

