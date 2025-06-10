X!

Seasonal ambulance bike patrol back in Tallinn this summer

News
Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) summer ambulance bike patrol chief Mari-Ann Voogla (left) and teammate Kaido Voogla.
Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) summer ambulance bike patrol chief Mari-Ann Voogla (left) and teammate Kaido Voogla. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn's ambulance bike patrol is back on duty for another summer season in the Estonian capital, where the team has already responded to 21 calls since June 1.

In an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" Tuesday morning, Mari-Ann Voogla, chief of the Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) summer ambulance bike patrol, stated that their response time in Central Tallinn is three to five minutes, and they carry the same equipment as an ambulance.

"The bike patrol is mainly necessary to get to the scene very quickly in Central Tallinn, especially in the Old Town," Voogla explained.

The bike patrol, which began duty for the summer on June 1, is assigned the entire City Center District.

"It's been quite busy so far," Voolga admitted. "We've responded to 21 calls by now. Some have overdone it a bit drinking, there have been injuries, headaches, blood pressure-related calls."

"Our work involves 12 hours on the bike," explained her teammate Kaido Voogla. "For those who can't do 12 hours, shifts can also be rotated every six hours."

According to Kaido Voogla, the paramedics on bike patrols don't have a fixed location where they stand and wait; they are constantly on the move.

"Usually, when we come from our main base on Retke tee, we do a lap around the Old Town, the harbor, Baltic Station, and we check out various parks," he described. "We're always in visible areas."

A Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) summer ambulance bike patrol down by the waterfront. Source: ERR

In terms of equipment, ambulance bike patrols carry the same necessities that ambulances do.

"Just in a somewhat reduced form," Mari-Ann Voogla clarified.

In just six hours, bike patrols can easily cover 50 kilometers — and typically ride 70-80 kilometers over a full, 12-hour shift.

Emergency calls are more frequent in the afternoons and evenings.

"There should be [ambulance] bike patrols in all our bigger cities — Tartu, Pärnu, Viljandi," Kaido Voogla said. "Just one patrol is enough. It's seasonal; you've got to utilize three summer months."

Mari-Ann Voogla added that people often tend to forget the basics in summer — to drink plenty of water and not fall asleep in the sun.

"That's why we'll often wake people up that are sleeping on benches — so they don't end up our patients later," the bike patrol chief said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

New €400 million Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park opens in Pärnu County

19:49

HBO Max streaming platform available in Estonia from July

19:44

Zelenskyy honors Estonia's role in Zhytomyr reconstruction with prestigious award

19:15

Program announced for Tallinn performing arts festival Saal Biennaal

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

18:39

Seasonal ambulance bike patrol back in Tallinn this summer

18:11

Gallery: Baltic Way photography exhibition opens on streets of New York

17:28

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet start out beach soccer euro competition with strong win

16:49

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

16:21

Baltic Workboats and BLRT Group sign €55 million contract with Belgium

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

09:17

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

14:54

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia Updated

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

09.06

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

08:52

IT fault paralyzes border control procedures and affects work of alarm center

10:22

Lynx the latest wild animal captured on camera in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo