Ambulance service responds to scooter, bike accidents every day in Tallinn

Tallinn Ambulance Service (Tallinna Kiirabi) is called to scooter and cycling accidents every day in the capital and said it has not seen a reduction in numbers this summer. However, the Police say the number of incidents has fallen.

Over the last 24 hours, five accidents involving cyclists, scooters, and motorbikes were recorded, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

While the police say accident rates have fallen, the ambulance service disagrees.

There are more vehicles on the streets during the summer, which creates the possibility for more incidents, but the police said there have been fewer accidents compared to last year.

Tallinn Ambulance Service still encounters them every day.

"If we consider that there have been around 600 road accidents in the first half of this year, around 400 of these involve either bicycles or electric scooters," said Raul Adlas, head of the Tallinn Ambulance Service.

A cycle lane in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Adlas said injuries sustained when colliding with a car are more serious than a fall.

"If the accident with a light vehicle is their own fault, i.e. they hit an obstacle or fall over because of intoxication, these injuries are usually not serious. If the pedestrian is hit by a car, it will depend on the weight of the car and sometimes there will be severe injuries," he said.

Taavi Kirss, the head of the traffic supervision department of the northern prefecture, listed the causes of accidents.

"All these summer vehicles are subject to the same rules as cars. Exceeding the speed limit is dangerous. Then, of course, not wearing safety equipment, which causes injuries. The same goes for riding [on a scooter] with two passengers," he said, adding that driving while using a phone can also lead to accidents.

The police and emergency services encouraged people to wear helmets.

AK spoke to several cyclists who said other road users do not take them into account.

--

