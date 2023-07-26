New market player Hoog brings e-scooters to streets of Türi

Hoog e-scooters.
Hoog e-scooters. Source: Hoog/Social Media
An e-scooter firm taking on some of the bigger players has expanded its activities to the town of Türi, Järva County, regional daily Järva teataja (JT) reports.

Startup Hoog Mobility began its operations only in August last year, and has so far focused on smaller towns, principally in Järva, Rapla and Harju counties, such as Rapla, Saue, Keila and Paide – and now, Türi, population ca 5,000.

Hoog Mobility's communications specialist Sam Schmidt said: "In general, scooters have the same connection, so in theory a person could take an e-scooter from Türi to Rapla, if there is sufficient battery power, naturally."

The distance between the two towns is around 50km.

Hoog scooters arrived in Paide, Järva County, the Friday before last, and on Monday, they were to be seen on the streets of Türi too, and the company boasts just one reported accident involving one of its e-scooters, out of 10,000 trips made since it started its operations.

JT reports that Hoog's pricing stands at €0.24 per minute, comparable with that of Bolt (€0.22 per minute) and Tuul (€0.20 per minute), though given its focus on smaller settlements, the latter two firms are not direct competition at present; the e-scooters' top speed of 25 km/h is also roughly the same (these speeds can be affected by, for instance, the rider's weight-ed.).

The original JT article (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Järva teataja

