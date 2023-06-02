Viljandi Bolt e-scooter stalemate ends

A Bolt e-scooter.
A Bolt e-scooter. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Local government leaders in the South Estonian town of Viljandi have backed down on stringent demands on e-scooter rentals as provided by Bolt, ending a dispute which started in mid-April and has delayed the arrival of the green two-wheelers since then.

Regional daily Sakala reports that, while Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson had recounted anxious residents' concerns, based on the town's experience with e-scooters in previous years, the official line now is: "I can happily say that Bolt scooters are again present in Viljandi, but on the other hand, I would like to remind you that you have to pay attention to each other in traffic, and be attentive and considerate."

Bolt spokesperson Aleksandr Lilišentsev also confirmed that all issues had been discussed with the city and a compromise was found, particularly on the main sticking point – that of culpability in the event of an accident or incident – which Viljandi had previously said should be Bolt's, rather than the rider's.

While this had not changed, Lilišentsev said, Bolt would always fully cooperate with local government and law enforcement in identifying culprits when needed, something which the company does elsewhere: "It's just that Viljandi paid more attention to this, hence why we confirmed that it will be a priority here," he said.

As of Thursday, around 200 scooters had arrived in the town, population c.17,000, with a view to being available for rental by Friday, after the relevant contract had been signed.

As reported by ERR News, Bolt's e-scooters were initially barred from use in in Viljandi as the season arrived, due to an impasse over who should bear responsibility for damage incurred. Viljandi city government said the responsibility should be Bolt's, while the latter said it should remain with the individual who rented the e-scooter at the time an incident took place.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Sakala

