Bolt: We have long since ceased operating in Russia

Estonian mobility unicorn Bolt told ERR that a database published by Yale University according to which the company is merely postponing investments in Russia and continues operating there are completely false.

Data from Yale suggests over 1,000 companies have left the Russian market, while many major EU companies remain active there, including Bolt.

Liisi Maria Muuli, press representative for Bolt, told ERR that claims according to which Bolt is postponing investments while continuing to operate in Russia are absolutely not true.

"Bolt has publicly voiced its resolute position regarding Russia's military activities in Ukraine and severed all ties with Russia and Belarus – Bolt stopped offering ride services in Russia even before the invasion started and left the Belarusian market in February 2022. We have also removed all Russian goods from the Bolt Market platform," she said.

Muuli said that Bolt is included in the database because its legal body still exists in Russia, even though it has not pursued business activity for years.

"We are in the process of liquidating that body, while it will take time. We were glad to learn of the EU's efforts to simplify the process. However, until our legal entity is liquidated, we will remain on the "vying for time" list. We have contacted Yale and others who maintain such lists to clarify matters," Muuli said.

