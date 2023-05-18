Bolt: We have long since ceased operating in Russia

News
Bolt taxi.
Bolt taxi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian mobility unicorn Bolt told ERR that a database published by Yale University according to which the company is merely postponing investments in Russia and continues operating there are completely false.

Data from Yale suggests over 1,000 companies have left the Russian market, while many major EU companies remain active there, including Bolt.

Liisi Maria Muuli, press representative for Bolt, told ERR that claims according to which Bolt is postponing investments while continuing to operate in Russia are absolutely not true.

"Bolt has publicly voiced its resolute position regarding Russia's military activities in Ukraine and severed all ties with Russia and Belarus – Bolt stopped offering ride services in Russia even before the invasion started and left the Belarusian market in February 2022. We have also removed all Russian goods from the Bolt Market platform," she said.

Muuli said that Bolt is included in the database because its legal body still exists in Russia, even though it has not pursued business activity for years.

"We are in the process of liquidating that body, while it will take time. We were glad to learn of the EU's efforts to simplify the process. However, until our legal entity is liquidated, we will remain on the "vying for time" list. We have contacted Yale and others who maintain such lists to clarify matters," Muuli said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

watch again

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:05

Sanctions exception made for Russian students, doctors, scientists

14:27

Allan Aksiim: Diverse perspectives from the Lennart Meri Conference

14:07

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

13:42

Vaba Lava moves out of Telliskivi

13:10

Bolt: We have long since ceased operating in Russia

13:02

Party ratings: Eesti 200 overtaken by Center

12:24

Riigikogu returned to something like normality Wednesday

11:21

Notaries: Number of real estate transactions down by one-fifth

11:19

Incoming ISS chief: Russian services not to be over- or underestimated

10:49

Procurement process for one of largest Rail Baltica intersections begins

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

17.05

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds Updated

17.05

Linnahall – What is to be done?

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

16.05

Latvia to revert to historic name when referring to Kaliningrad exclave

17.05

Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

17.05

FT: Kallas pleads with local companies to stop trade with Russia

17.05

Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: