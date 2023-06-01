Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war

Wienerberger's Aseri plant.
Wienerberger's Aseri plant. Source: Maido Parv
The main production line of the Wienerberger AS brick factory in Aseri will be shut down for an unspecified span of time on August 31, the owner has said.

"We will retain production until then to fill our warehouse with all strategically important products, which will allow us to keep our customers supplied for a few years," the press release states. "The Aseri factory will continue making black products and cutting cornerstones and stone slabs."

The press release does not elaborate on how many people will be laid off.

"Wienerberger AS is working closely with the Unemployment Insurance Fund to find the best possible opportunities and labor market alternatives for our employees. We sincerely thank all of them for their long-time contribution and cooperation," Helina Merioja, the company's head of HR and work safety for the Baltic region, is quoted as having said.

"We are convinced we will have the plant back up and running in the future, and the Aseri brick factory with its illustrious history will be making bricks again. Time will have to tell when that will be," she said.

Wienerberger gave the war in Ukraine as the reason for the decision that put an end to the export of the company's products to Russia.

"Since then, we have been busy looking for alternative markets and attempting various projects on Wienerberger's other markets in Europe and the U.K. But the past 12 months' inflation in the Baltic region and elsewhere in Europe made it impossible to realize those project, and demand for the Aseri factory's products has largely disappeared," the company remarked.

"The Baltic market has cooled and Finland is looking at the same fate. Our hopes and expectations for Scandinavian and the Polish market have also failed to materialize. Considering all of these aspects, it is clear the production of the Aseri factory cannot continue in recent volume," the press release reads.

Wienerberger AS is a ceramic building materials manufacturer the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian units of which are part of the Wienerberger Group's Western European regional arm. The group's 217 plants in 27 countries all over the world make it the world's biggest ceramic building blocks and bricks maker and Europe's biggest ceramic roof tiles manufacturer.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

