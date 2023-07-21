MS Estonia wreck investigation crew takes seabed rock sample

News
Day one of the Viking Reach expedition to map out the MS Estonia wreck site, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

One of the first tasks on the to-do list of a survey of the wreck of the MS Estonia, which sank in the Baltic in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, has already been completed after a seabed rock sample was obtained and brought aboard the research ship undertaking the expedition.

The investigation is not employing human divers, but remote controlled robots have already been used in examining the wreck, which lies in around 100m of water South of the Turku archipelago.

The crew of the vessel, the Viking Reach, arrived at the wreck site shortly after midnight Thursday and through the course of that day was able to get a sample of the seabed rock in the vicinity.

ERR's Dmitri Fedotkin was on board.

This bedrock is significant in that the stricken MS Estonia impacted it upon sinking, and may be behind a significant rupture in the hull which was not known about until revealed during a 2021 dive.

The section of rock raised from the seabed is, the research team believes, most likely granite, and will be examined in the lab.

It was obtained by boring into the bedrock itself, hence the cylindrical shape of the sample (see gallery above).

Märt Ots, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK), jointly conducting the expedition together with its Swedish counterpart, said that: "Without a doubt, questions arose as to why the hole appeared there.

"There are of course two main possibilities. The first of these is that the hole appeared when the vessel sunk and made contact with the seabed. But of course, all possible versions of events must be checked out," Ots went on.

"This certainly places a major obligation on us to do our job well, transparently and to carry out investigations in a way that we can establish with certainty the final truth as to why Estonia met its fate," he went on.

Tauri Roosipuu, OJK leading expert, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that the first task – work began almost immediately the vessel arrived on site, despite the unholy hour – involved an underwater robot making a test dive, after which it was deployed for the bedrock sample job.

"The next task is to take an overlap sample from the wreck plating," Roosipuu said.

Two survivors of the 1994 disaster are also on board the Viking Reach, as observers, and representing the two nations who made up the bulk of the 852 people who perished that night in September – Ants Madar from Estonia, and Urban Lambertson from Sweden.

Madar told AK that: "Yesterday night, after we had arrived, we held a tribute to those who perished. The sounding of the ship's horn brought back to me that time when the Estonia had completely capsized, and its last signal was sounded, from the captain's bridge. This represented its departure, as it were."

The research work is to be conducted in shifts, round-the-clock and without interruption, to make the most of the week the Viking Reach will have at the wreck site.

Of the 989 people aboard the MS Estonia when she sank, only 137 survived.

The disaster was the second worst involving a European passenger vessel during peacetime, after the 1912 Titanic sinking.

A 2020 expedition conducted by Norwegian filmmakers revealed the large gash in the ferry's starboard side.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Dmitri Fedotkin.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:08

Suspected drug overdoses prompts minister to order Tartu Prison probe

14:56

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

14:43

Ukraine offensive options affected by Russian strikes to northeast

14:00

Five Estonian swimmers set to compete in World Aquatics Championships

13:42

Low building material prices cause fall in Q2 2023 construction price index

13:20

Estonian interior ministry wants ban on non-personalized pre-paid SIM cards

12:50

Piletilevi acquires majority stake in Czechia's largest ticketing platform

12:26

Vendace fishing restricted on Peipsi järv as quotas reached

11:57

Commission puzzled by Estonian government decision to preserve Linnamäe dam

11:53

Galleries: Steel hull fragments raised on day two of MS Estonia dive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

20.07

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

20.07

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

20.07

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

10:56

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: