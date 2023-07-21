Estonia's weekend weather to involve rain showers, possible thunder

More thunderstorms are forecast for Estonia on Friday, while rain showers are set to continue through the weekend.

Friday night was mostly clear, but chilly, down to 6C in parts of the country, and with westerly breezes.

Friday morning sees cloud in the West, while it will be clearer on the North coast, and (south)westerlies of 5-10 m/s, in gusts up to 13 m/s, will prevail throughout the day. Morning temperatures will be in the 13-16C range.

Weather map for the morning of Friday, July 21, 2023. Source: ERR

However, during the day, the cloud cover will intensify significantly, building up into towering storm clouds which can potentially seed lightning across much of the mainland, along with the accompanying rain. Temperatures during the day are set for 19-21C, slightly cooler on the islands.

Daytime weather map for Friday, July 21, 2023. Source: ERR

Conditions will clear again in the evening, when temperatures will be a uniform 17C, though the westerlies will remain, along with some cloud in the East and on the North coast.

Weather map for the evening of Friday, July 21, 2023. Source: ERR

Similar conditions will prevail through the weekend and into the new week, with nighttime temperatures back to the single figures.

Four-day weather prognosis, July 22-July 25, 2023. Source: ERR

