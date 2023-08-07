One dead in Kihnu road traffic accident

PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A man died after a fatal road traffic accident on the island of Kihnu late on Sunday evening.

Mati Tee, field manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Pärnu station visited the scene, and reports that the accident happened on a straight stretch of road."

"Based on what is known at present, a 36-year-old local man was driving his vehicle from the center of the village towards the harbor areas, when he lost control of his machine, for reasons unknown. The vehicle swerved into the opposite lane, left the road, and hit a tree," Tee said.

Kihnu, located in the Gulf of Riga, has a population of a little under 700, in an area of just under 17 square kilometers.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of a serious road traffic accident at 10.25 p.m. on Sunday and that a car had collided with a tree in the village of Lemsi.

Tragically, the 36-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the car, and Audi, sustained injuries so severe that he passed away at the scene, the PPA says.

The deceased did not hold a valid drivers' license, while the circumstances of the accident and the drivers' likely sobriety level and general health will be established in the course of an investigation and autopsy.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

