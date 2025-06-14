X!

Summer swim season kicks off at more than 50 beaches across Estonia

News
Beachgoers at Tallinn's Pirita Beach.
Beachgoers at Tallinn's Pirita Beach. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's official swim season is here. From June 1 through August 31, dozens of beaches across the country officially open for swimming are carefully maintained and regularly tested to ensure safe, enjoyable visits for everyone.

Where to swim

This year, 56 designated, maintained beaches and swim spots are open throughout Estonia.

These include seven locations each in Harju, Ida-Viru, Järva and Hiiu counties, five locations in Tartu County, four in Pärnu County, three each in Lääne, Valga, Võru and Jõgeva counties, two each in Lääne-Viru, Viljandi and Saare counties and one in Põlva County.

What you need to know about water quality

Health experts at Estonia's Health Board say all official beaches will be maintained and checked regularly to ensure safe conditions for swimmers, according to a press release.

At these beaches, visitors can find up-to-date information about water quality and local beach management, with testing checking for bacteria levels in the water and management making sure the water is free from trash, oil slicks and harmful algae or cyanobacteria blooms.

Water quality at Estonia's designated beaches is rated in four categories based on consistent testing over the past four years: very good, good, sufficient and poor.

Water quality rating signs posted at Estonia's officially designated beaches and swim spots. Source: Health Board

Beaches display signs showing their water quality rating, allowing visitors to quickly see if the water is safe for swimming. The higher the rating, the more stable and clean the water usually is.

Swimming outside official beaches

While Estonia is filled with rivers, lakes, bays and coastlines possibly fit for swimming, only officially designated beaches and swim spots are regularly monitored, the Health Board said, emphasizing that swimming in other locations is at your own risk.

Before jumping in, look for signs like murky or discolored water, floating debris, oily patches or unpleasant odors — these may be signs it's better to avoid swimming there.

In addition to the 56 beaches and swim spots, the Health Board and local authorities are monitoring water quality in other public waters as well, conducting regular testing in a total of more than 100 bodies of water throughout the country.

These include 34 locations in Tartu County, 29 in Harju County and 12 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

