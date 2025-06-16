Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

The Turkish Air Force's aerobatics display team is to put on a spectacle in the skies above Pärnu next Monday afternoon, as part of Estonia's Victory Day (Võidupüha) celebrations.

The event will bring six jets in formation, part of the Turkish Stars display team and a gift from a NATO ally on Estonia's special day. Pärnu is hosting the Victory Day parade this year.

Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) deputy commander Col. Riivo Valge welcomed the news, saying "A world-class air show in Pärnu will make Victory Day special. I thank the Republic of Turkey and our great allies in the Turkish Air Force for this memorable gift to our people."

Turkey's ambassador to Estonia, Başak Türkoglu, said she was "delighted to welcome the 'Turkish Stars' air force aerobatics team as part of Estonia's Victory Day celebrations. Their presence is a strong symbol of the enduring friendship between our two countries and our close cooperation as NATO allies."

The show will be over the waters off Pärnu shore, at an altitude of around 300 meters, meaning the best view can be had from the beach promenade and beach itself.

Canadair NF-5 jets in the Turkish Stars display team. Source: Mil.ee

Ear defenders are recommended for children and for those with sensitive hearing, as the six Canadair NF-5 twin-engine jets can be loud.

The Turkish Stars is an aerobatics unit of the Turkish Air Force (Türk Hava Kuvvetleri) which has garnered international recognition for the quality of its air shows since 1992.

The team generally uses six gray-red-white Canadair NF-5 jet fighters, specially modified for complex stunts and one of the few aircraft used in air shows which is also capable of flying at supersonic speeds.

The show starts at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 23. Organizers note that this is subject to weather conditions.

Turkey joined NATO in 1952, after a famed Turkish Brigade had given a good account of itself during the Korean War.

Turkey's present-day air force is to hold the rotating NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia next year, flying out of Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia. This will be the second time Turkey has taken part in the Baltic mission, albeit after a long gap – Turkish jets were based in Lithuania in 2006 on similar duties.

