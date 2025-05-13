X!

Kaja Kallas: Putin does not dare meet Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Vladimir Putin is unlikely to dare to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul this week, EU foreign policy chief and former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.

The proposed meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, would be the first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the early months of the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The talks were proposed by Putin himself when he refused the unconditional ceasefire demanded by Ukraine and its Western allies. Zelenskyy then called on Putin to take part in the talks in person, saying he was waiting for him in Istanbul.

Moscow has so far not responded to Zelenskyy's invitation.

"I think it will be good if they sit down together," Kallas said at a conference on democracy in Copenhagen.

"But I don't think Putin would dare to do that," Kallas added.

Kallas also noted that more than two months have passed since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, while Russia is still trying to buy time.

"Russia is obviously playing games, trying to buy time, hoping that time is on their side. We haven't seen any good efforts or positive signs from them," Kallas added.

From Ukraine's perspective, Putin's refusal would be a clear sign that Moscow is not taking peace efforts seriously.

"If Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, it will be a definitive sign that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia is not willing and ready to negotiate," Head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office Andrii Yermak said in a statement.

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin, proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul this Thursday in order to reach a lasting peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a call for a ceasefire to be put in place from Monday. Russia did not accept the ceasefire and has continued attacking on Ukraine on Monday.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

