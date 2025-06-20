Turkish jets rehearse in Tallinn ahead of Victory Day air show in Pärnu

This Monday, on Victory Day, the Turkish Stars — the Turkish Air Force's aerobatic demonstration team — will perform a six-jet air show over Pärnu. On Friday, their distinctive red and white jets were spotted over the Estonian capital.

The Victory Day air show will take place over Pärnu Bay at 2 p.m. on June 23, about 300 meters offshore, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said.

The best views will be from the Pärnu Beach Promenade and the beach directly in front of it.

The EDF Headquarters recommends hearing protection for spectators with sensitive hearing and for young children, as the six twin-engine jets are extremely loud.

"A world-class air show in Pärnu will make Victory Day truly special," said Col. Riivo Valge, commander of the Estonian Air Force. "I would like to thank the Republic of Turkiye and our valued allies in the Turkish Air Force for this memorable gift to our people."a

The Turkish Stars rehearsed over Tallinn for Monday's Victory Day air show in Pärnu. June 20, 2025. Source: Urmet Kook

The Turkish Stars are the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, which has gained international recognition for their air shows since the team was formed in 1992.

The team typically performs with six custom modified Canadair NF-5 jets in gray, red and white livery.

The Canadair NF-5 is one of few aircraft used in air shows capable of flying at supersonic speeds.

In case of inclement weather or unsuitable flying conditions, Monday's air show may be delayed or canceled.

The Turkish Stars rehearsed over Tallinn for Monday's Victory Day air show in Pärnu. June 20, 2025. Source: Mait Ots

