Ilmar Tamm: We can't win the war if we don't trust one another

Honorable President of the Republic of Estonia, speaker of the Riigikogu, ministers, chief of defense, brothers in arms, people of Pärnu and allies, dear Estonian people!

The tradition of celebrating Victory Day by lighting the flame of victory was restored by President Meri in 1993. It was an honor for Estonia to restore June 23 as a national holiday, designated as such in 1934. However, given our limited resources, it was a challenge to celebrate our desire for freedom with dignity.

We are faced with challenges today as well. Different kinds of challenges this time. But we can handle them, just as we did back then. As we stand here, in the birthplace of the Republic of Estonia, and look at these ranks, our volunteer defenders, partners from comprehensive national defense and allied forces, I dare say that we will never again have to restore any traditions, because we will no longer let them break. Or rather, we won't let them be broken for us. Those standing on this square represent the strength and will that proves Estonia is defensible. Defensible against any enemy. This strength proves that Estonia deserves to be defended and its traditions preserved. But like traditions, freedom needs guardians and those guardians are our people.

Pärnu County has given national defense many great fighters, from soldiers to generals. Among them, our volunteers deserve a special mention. The strength of the Defense League lies within them. Free will is the essence and driving force of the Defense League. Men and women, boys and girls. Their will and contribution to the defense of their home, community and country inspire and create confidence in people. Although Pärnu County has produced at least three contemporary generals, today, I want to mention one of the volunteers among you.

This is Meelike Kasesalu, whose children, Young Eagles and Home Daughters, motivated her to take on the highly responsible role of a volunteer youth leader. Self-development is the best motivator. And so Meelike completed the basic soldier skills course. By now, as a result of training, specialty courses and exercises, she has secured her wartime role as a combat medic in an infantry company. She continues to serve as a youth leader. This is one of hundreds of examples where the involvement of women in national defense is not just a catchy slogan in the public space, but a purposeful action. A direction that helps to improve the quality of the reserve-based forces. We have to include more women into Estonia's defense. Into the Defense League as well as into the conscript service. If needed, we have to send invitations to every able bodied citizen. I am glad that the Defense League is already successful in including women into our organization. I hope that the next female colonel will not take 34 years. Our small country needs everyone's contribution regardless of their gender.

These are forces that rely on people's skills and knowledge. It includes both men and women who are united by one cause. A free Estonia.

The Estonia that has stood out to our allies with its innovative mindset and fast adoption of new technologies. We must not rest on our laurels. Basic soldiering skills are here to stay. The skill to hide from the enemy's eye is more important than ever. The experience of our Ukrainian friends shows this. Unmanned platforms and artificial intelligence are the new normal at the tactical level. I am proud of how quickly the members of the Estonian Defense League adapt and learn. Exercise Hedgehog (Siil – ed.) was like a testing ground where Task Force Hawk Eye pushed the boundaries in the development of capabilities for unmanned aerial vehicles and their countermeasures. All this in cooperation with allies, including Ukrainians. We can be confident that the impact of the recently opened drone center in Järva County will soon be felt in both the instructor training and in better experimentation opportunities. This is a chance to involve and test the ideas and solutions of Estonia's defense industry. I am proud that the Estonian Defense League is at the forefront of integrating new technologies with national defense today, and the intellectual strength of our members plays an important role in this.

Last year, people who joined the Defense League stood out for their education and intellect. The magazine "Kaitse Kodu!" is the voice of our educated minds. This year, the magazine celebrates its 100th anniversary. It is no surprise that volunteer contributors are its authors. Every year, nearly 150 people share their knowledge and experience with the magazine's readers.

"Kaitse Kodu!" was re-established in the same year as the traditions of Victory Day and the flame of victory were revived. Thus, it is symbolic that today's chosen torchbearers are volunteer authors of the magazine from fifteen districts and the Defense League's cyberdefense unit. Moreover, today's warfare has shown how important it is to fight for the hearts and minds of people. "Kaitse Kodu!" stands at the forefront of the information battle, carrying the message of our free will. The Defense League's face is turned towards its people. It is always ready to communicate. Our openness and honesty ensure that we are one of the four most trusted institutions in Estonia.

As the commander of the Defense League, I want that trust to be extended to the people around us as well. We can't win the war if we don't trust each other. Defending Estonia will be difficult if we are glaring at each other from our silo towers. We cannot communicate with each other if we sit in our echo chambers, preaching only our own truth. Trust is knowing that the fighter next to me or the neighbor on my street will help me when I need it. We can defend our country if we accept different opinions and understand that without a free Estonia, it is not possible to express those same disagreements anywhere except in the kitchen of a bleak apartment building.

We must trust our allies who come to our aid. Let's not let anyone tell us otherwise. Let large-scale exercises or the daily cooperation of the Defense League members with the French light infantry, as well as the fighters and flags standing here on this square, be the proof of our alliance. Just as we cannot allow the enemy to drive a wedge into our society, we must not allow that to happen to the trust in our allied relations. This trust must come from the heart.

But today, let us be grateful from the bottom of our hearts that we live in a free Estonia. Let us be grateful that there are people among us who are ready to defend our freedom. Let us be grateful to our loved ones and for the opportunity to celebrate Victory Day with them today and spend Midsummer's Eve together. Let us defend our country with all our heart!

For Estonia!

--

