Estonia marks 141st anniversary of the blue, black and white flag

Stripes of blue, black and white could be seen adorning houses, buildings, and buses throughout Estonia on Wednesday as residents celebrated the 141st anniversary of the national flag.

The Board of the Riigikogu joined residents, members of the Estonian Flag Society, the Estonian Defense League, the Estonian Military Orchestra, and other groups for a flag-raising ceremony at the Governor's Garden on Toompea in Tallinn.

"The symbol that unites us all has risen with our joyful song all over Estonia," said Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) in a speech.

National Flag Day takes place every year on June 4 in Estonia to celebrate the consecration of the blue-black-white flag, which was first sewn in 1884.

The original flag is kept at the Estonian Historical Museum and remains the world's oldest national flag preserved in its earliest form.

The Board of the Riigikogu, Tallinn residents, members of the Estonian Flag Society, the Estonian Defense League, the Estonian Military Orchestra, and other groups commemorate the 141st anniversary of national flag day during ceremony at Toompea on June 4 Source: Merje Meisalu

The flag has become an important symbol of Estonian sovereignty and independence because during Soviet occupation, it was banned from being displayed.

The Estonian flag is officially flown on around 20 days throughout the calendar year to mark special occasions such as Independence Day, Europe Day, and Midsummer Day.

But Hussar said that the Riigikogu is considering ways to increase the number of designated days and locations the flag is flown, such as raising flags in public spaces like highways, town squares and avenues.

"There are many places where we could display our flag prominently if we wished," he said. "We could well think of solutions. For example, for Viru Square in Tallinn, that would help create the sense of security that our blue, black and white tricolor offers for every person in our country, as well as for foreigners staying at the Viru Hotel."

Bishop Ove Sander of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church blessed the flag before it was raised on top of the Tall Hermann Tower.

He reminded the audience that the flag is a symbol of the Estonian people's unity and perseverance through adversity.

"If we can remain faithful to the promises we have made, if we love and support one another, we will grow stronger ourselves, and our nation will also grow stronger," he said. "Then we will have the strength not to let difficulties break us."

Hussar thinks that Estonians should take every chance to display the flag, regardless of whether it's a holiday.

"We already know that everyone has the opportunity and the right to decorate their home with a national flag everyday if they so wish," he said. "They do this simply because their hearts tell them to do this."

