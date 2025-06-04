X!

Estonia marks 141st anniversary of the blue, black and white flag

News
Estonia's blue, black and white flag was raised on Tall Hermann tower on June 4, 2025.
Estonia's blue, black and white flag was raised on Tall Hermann tower on June 4, 2025. Source: Merje Meisalu
News

Stripes of blue, black and white could be seen adorning houses, buildings, and buses throughout Estonia on Wednesday as residents celebrated the 141st anniversary of the national flag.

The Board of the Riigikogu joined residents, members of the Estonian Flag Society, the Estonian Defense League, the Estonian Military Orchestra, and other groups for a flag-raising ceremony at the Governor's Garden on Toompea in Tallinn.

"The symbol that unites us all has risen with our joyful song all over Estonia," said Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) in a speech.

National Flag Day takes place every year on June 4 in Estonia to celebrate the consecration of the blue-black-white flag, which was first sewn in 1884.

The original flag is kept at the Estonian Historical Museum and remains the world's oldest national flag preserved in its earliest form.

The Board of the Riigikogu, Tallinn residents, members of the Estonian Flag Society, the Estonian Defense League, the Estonian Military Orchestra, and other groups commemorate the 141st anniversary of national flag day during ceremony at Toompea on June 4 Source: Merje Meisalu

The flag has become an important symbol of Estonian sovereignty and independence because during Soviet occupation, it was banned from being displayed.

The Estonian flag is officially flown on around 20 days throughout the calendar year to mark special occasions such as Independence Day, Europe Day, and Midsummer Day.

But Hussar said that the Riigikogu is considering ways to increase the number of designated days and locations the flag is flown, such as raising flags in public spaces like highways, town squares and avenues.

"There are many places where we could display our flag prominently if we wished," he said. "We could well think of solutions. For example, for Viru Square in Tallinn, that would help create the sense of security that our blue, black and white tricolor offers for every person in our country, as well as for foreigners staying at the Viru Hotel."

The Board of the Riigikogu, Tallinn residents, members of the Estonian Flag Society, the Estonian Defense League, the Estonian Military Orchestra, and other groups commemorate the 141st anniversary of national flag day during ceremony at Toompea on June 4 Source: Merje Meisalu

Bishop Ove Sander of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church blessed the flag before it was raised on top of the Tall Hermann Tower.

He reminded the audience that the flag is a symbol of the Estonian people's unity and perseverance through adversity.

"If we can remain faithful to the promises we have made, if we love and support one another, we will grow stronger ourselves, and our nation will also grow stronger," he said. "Then we will have the strength not to let difficulties break us."

Hussar thinks that Estonians should take every chance to display the flag, regardless of whether it's a holiday.

"We already know that everyone has the opportunity and the right to decorate their home with a national flag everyday if they so wish," he said. "They do this simply because their hearts tell them to do this."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Watch on June 5: Virtual forum for Global Estonians 2025

17:01

Astrid Johanna Grents takes Muay Thai world championship bronze in Turkey

16:52

Circuit court finds Port of Tallinn case defendants not guilty

16:21

RMK chief: New law will end ministerial tradition of changing logging volume annually

16:18

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention

15:57

Expert: Russia stalling on Ukraine peace talks to buy time for summer offensive

15:52

Postal company head on audit: No major violations have taken place

15:35

Estonia marks 141st anniversary of the blue, black and white flag

15:31

Estonian women's football team end Nations League campaign with win over Bulgaria

15:06

Government Office cuts back as focus shifts to defense topics

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

03.06

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

08:39

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

03.06

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

03.06

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo