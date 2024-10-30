X!

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

News
Turkish and Estonian flags.
Turkish and Estonian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Turkey's air force will take part in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia in 2026.

The planes will be stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia.

This will be the second time Turkey has participated in the Baltic mission, after a stint in Lithuania in 2006. Turkish jets were also present in Poland in 2021.

"We have been Allies in NATO for 20 years now and Turkey's decision to take part in NATO's Baltic Air Policing in 2026 sends a clear message of allied unity and readiness to contribute to the security of the Alliance," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

He added that Estonia highly appreciated Turkey's decision.

"In a tense security situation, the permanent and visible presence of Allies in our region is crucial," Tsahkna said. "Defending the air space of the Alliance from Ämari reinforces collective defense as a whole."

The minister was speaking at a reception held on October 29 to celebrate the Republic Day of Turkey.

The anniversary also marked the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:46

Transpordi Varahaldus Q3 profits see steep drop

17:08

City of Tallinn: Proving alcohol sales during restricted hours near impossible

16:29

State forest manager RMK to lay off 50

15:57

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Inability for conversation over voting rights

15:25

Estonia's Belarusian community marks 'Night of Executed Poets' in Tallinn

14:35

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

14:19

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

13:55

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

13:25

Landscape architect: Playgrounds reflect parents' fears too much

12:50

Climate ministry against culling wolves attacking sheep

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:19

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

29.10

Retirement age set at 65 years and one month in 2027

14:35

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

29.10

Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

08:55

Toompea's 'million-kroon toilet' to be replaced

29.10

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo