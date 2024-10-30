Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

Turkey's air force will take part in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia in 2026.

The planes will be stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia.

This will be the second time Turkey has participated in the Baltic mission, after a stint in Lithuania in 2006. Turkish jets were also present in Poland in 2021.

"We have been Allies in NATO for 20 years now and Turkey's decision to take part in NATO's Baltic Air Policing in 2026 sends a clear message of allied unity and readiness to contribute to the security of the Alliance," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

He added that Estonia highly appreciated Turkey's decision.

"In a tense security situation, the permanent and visible presence of Allies in our region is crucial," Tsahkna said. "Defending the air space of the Alliance from Ämari reinforces collective defense as a whole."

The minister was speaking at a reception held on October 29 to celebrate the Republic Day of Turkey.

The anniversary also marked the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

