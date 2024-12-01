X!

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

A Dutch F-35 fighter at Ämari.
A Dutch F-35 fighter at Ämari. Source: Sigrid Paula Pukk/EDF
After nearly a year-long hiatus, F-35 fighter jets have returned to Ämari Air Base as part of NATO's air policing mission. The aircraft were deployed by the Dutch. On Saturday, the Spanish forces departed Ämari with their NASAMS medium-range air defense system.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Estonia and the Netherlands are like-minded countries, both in defense matters and in supporting Ukraine. It is the Dutch who will begin the air policing mission in Ämari this December after a long pause.

"Firstly, Ämari has become operational again, after a nine-month runway repair. The runway work is now finished, and I am very pleased that the air policing mission is returning here with the world's most advanced fighter jets, the F-35s, from the Royal Netherlands Air Force," Pevkur said.

A total of 120 Dutch personnel will be in Estonia for four months, after which the next country will take over the mission.

"Our task here with the F-35s is to protect the airspace over the Baltic states. The radars monitor for any unknown aircraft. If one is detected, we get a notification and take off to investigate what's happening," explained Pascal "Smiley" Smaal, commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 unit.

The Royal Air Force has been warmly welcomed in Ämari, said Smaal.

"I smile a lot. Especially here in Estonia, because I love your country," he said as concerns his nickname.

After the arrival of the Dutch, the Spanish forces, who were participating in a training mission with their NASAMS system, said their goodbyes.

"It's not just about them being here in Ämari, but more importantly, it was about preparing for the activation of our own medium-range air defense systems. For example, the NASAMS system was integrated at Tapa into the 1st Brigade's air defense unit," Pevkur said.

Estonia is expected to receive its own medium-range air defense system next year.

Next Monday, the Dutch defense minister will arrive in Estonia to discuss further cooperation between the two countries in strengthening defense.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

