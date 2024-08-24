US Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

Estonia, the United States, and all NATO allies will continue to work together to deter adversaries, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said this week, while visiting Estonia.

One concrete example of this commitment comes with the ongoing upgrade to Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn.

On this, Secretary Kendall said: "I am impressed with the progress that is being made at Amari Air Base to modernize the airfield for the next generation fighters, and to ensure that the Baltic Air Policing mission can remain there into the future."

"The Baltic Air Policing mission is an essential activity to maintain peace and security not only for Estonia, but throughout NATO, and we will continue to work together to deter our adversaries," he went on, via a press release.

Secretary Kendall was on an official visit to Estonia when he made his remarks, meeting with Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm.

The pair discussed bilateral and regional defense cooperation and the broader security situation, as well as Secretary Kendall being provided with an overview of the latest developments at Ämari.

Salm said: "The renovation of the Ämari runway is on schedule, and our Host Nation Support conditions are significantly improving."

"In December, NATO air policing will return to Ämari with Dutch F-35 fighters," Salm added.

"In recent years, U.S. security assistance has enabled us to strengthen our independent defense capabilities faster than planned, achieve our set capability goals, and build the necessary infrastructure. We are grateful for the U.S. contribution to the defense of Estonia and other Baltic States," the permanent secretary continued.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III heads up the U.S. Department of the Air Force, which includes both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force.

Over 697,000 active duty members, National Guard, reserves, civilian employees, and their families fall under his remit.

Secretary Kendall being shown around Ämari Air Base. Source: Ministry of Defense

Secretary Kendall directs strategy, policy, procurement, technology, personnel, risk management, and implements decisions made by the President and by Congress.

In line with the pledge President Joe Biden made at the NATO Madrid Summit in 2022, the U.S. has maintained a persistent heel-to-toe presence in Estonia since that time, even with the ongoing renovations at Ämari.

At present a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) unit is based at Tapa, plus a U.S. infantry battalion based in Võru, South Estonia.

HIMARS has proven itself on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In line with NATO doctrine these contributions help to plug capability gaps and employ sum total greater than the individual parts approach.

Ämari usually hosts NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission fast jets from a variety of European NATO member states' air forces, on a rotational basis. Germany, the U.K., the Czech Republic and Belgium are among those who have contributed to the mission in recent years.

However, in order to modernize the base including its runway, taxiways, apron and lighting, it has been closed since early on this year for renovations estimated at the start of the work to cost €18.5 million.

Lielvarde air base in Latvia provided an alternative location for the mission in the meantime, and Ämari is due to reopen for that purpose in the fall.

