EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

News
Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann.
Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Russian regime appears to have chosen to ignore the scale of the problem posed by the Ukrainian forces' incursion into Kursk Oblast, said Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann, deputy chief of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Intelligence Center.

"At the moment the strategic initiative is still in Ukraine's hands thanks to the unprecedented success of the Kursk operation. Currently, as far as we know, Ukraine controls an area of about 900 to 1,300 square kilometers in Kursk Oblast," Lt. Col. Kesselmann said at the Estonian Ministry of Defense's weekly Friday press conference.

According to Lt. Col Kesselmann, the demolition of the bridges on the River Seym is causing a major problem for Russia and has left its armed forces with a serious operational dilemma.

"Either to break out with units that are potentially isolated and thereby cede territory to Ukraine, or try to break into the area with resources and rebuild the links." According to Lt. Col. Kesselmann, neither option would be an easy one.

The EDF Lt. Col. Also noted that Russian Federation units are currently building up their defenses along  the Rylsk-Lgov-Kursk line. "There is probably no reason for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance towards this line, because the strategic dilemma that Russia has to cope with at the moment has already been created. This dilemma is as follows: either stop the offensive towards Donetsk Oblast or to accept the Ukrainian presence on the territory of Kursk Oblast," Lt Col Kesselmann said.

"It seems that the regime of the Russian Federation has chosen to ignore the magnitude of the problem the Ukrainian Armed Forces are creating for them in Kursk Oblast," he added.

Lt Col. Kesselmann went on to say that Ukrainian units have forced the Russian Federation to resort to using conscripts. "This is something that the regime of the Russian Federation has claimed from the beginning of the war would not happen," he said.

While at the moment, according to Kesselman, it is known that quite a large number of Russian troops have been captured, this being ignored by the Russian media.

In addition to the Kursk operation, he said, drone strikes deep inside Russia, both against military infrastructure and against strategic installations, have also been carried out.

On August 17, 2024, an oil base was attacked in Rostov Oblast, while airfields in Lipetsk, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions have all been hit over the last two week. There have also been attempts to attack the Kerch bridge in Crimea over an extended period.

"Yesterday too, near the Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainians managed to sink a RORO-type transport vessel, which was most likely carrying fuel intended to supply Russian Federation units in Crimea," said Lt Col. Kesselmann.

"So, in other words, the Russian Federation has failed to respond adequately to Ukraine's actions in Kursk. Russia continues to put pressure on Ukrainian units in Donetsk Oblast, where the fighting is very intense and things are certainly difficult for the Ukrainians. However, these actions do not seem to be able to enforce the strategic positions that the Russian Federation has stated as its objectives since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Lt Col Kesselmann said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:17

Tartu installs 54 new electronic information boards at city bus stops

17:50

Sámi yoiker Wimme Saari to perform with huskies at Nõmbra Light Festival

17:26

Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

16:49

Ministry of Finance not fond of idea to charge telecoms regulatory fee

16:30

Estonian film lighting company Digital Sputnik files for bankruptcy

16:19

Estonia plans to reduce time in which officials must reply to queries

16:02

Mark-Markos Kehva eighth in Otepää junior men's summer biathlon championships

15:40

Feature |'It's everywhere that isn't protected': The LE:NOTRE Landscape Forum

15:03

EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

14:28

Gallery: Estonian, Latvian presidents mark Baltic Way anniversary

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:00

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

22.08

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.08

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend Updated

08:57

Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

10:57

CEO of airBaltic: We need to look at the big picture instead of losses

08:01

Kantar Emor ratings: EKRE support falls to an eight-year low

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo