Ukrainian-language education in Estonia to fade away in the coming years

Fewer separate classes specifically for Ukrainian children will be available in Estonia in the soon to start 2024-2025 academic year.

For example Räägu kool, in Tallinn, has been teaching Ukrainian pupils, in the Ukrainian language, but will not open a first grade of that kind, this year and is expected to cease operations entirely within a few years, one of the capitals deputy mayors said.

In addition, the number of Ukrainian children attending both Estonian schools and the Ukrainian online school at the same time, has fallen significantly.

In May nearly 9,000 Ukrainian children were enrolled in Estonian schools. Of these, 24 percent were in pre-primary education, 64 percent in basic education and 5 percent were in secondary education, plus 7 percent at vocational schools.

Hele Liiv-Tellmann, chief expert at the Ministry of Education and Research's general education department, noted that in previous years, several schools in larger cities had formed separate classes for Ukrainian pupils. However, starting this school year, the number of these types of classes are set to fall.

Liiv-Tellmann said: "Schools which taught Ukrainian pupils in separate classes now believe that, after three school years, the students are sufficiently prepared to start learning alongside Estonian students in Estonian-language classes, or with Russian-speaking students in Russian-language classes."

Liiv-Tellmann added that both refugees and school administrations initially believed that the arrivals would only stay in Estonia on a temporary basis. However, this perception is changing, and Ukrainian families are becoming increasingly motivated to acquire a local education.

This shift is according to the expert reflected in a significant fall in the number of students attending Ukrainian online school simultaneously with an Estonian bricks-and-mortar school.

According to Liiv-Tellmann, the proportion of these types of students has dropped from two-thirds to one-third.

"We really also have information from Ukraine indicating that online learning there has fallen," Liiv-Tellmann went on.

"Ukraine now primarily supports the teaching of students' native language and culture online. Full coverage of the Ukrainian curriculum online is no longer as prevalent," she added.

As with previous years, schools will still be able to provide additional Estonian language instruction to Ukrainian children in the coming school year. Schools can also apply for funding for this purpose.

However, separate funding for Ukrainian students will no longer be provided this year. The adjustment support which was available in 2022-2023 is no longer in use.

Räägu kool not to open first grade this academic year

There are two schools in Estonia specifically focused on Ukrainian pupils: Räägu kool, which operates under the Lilleküla state high school organization and is located in the Kristiine district, and Vabaduse kool (pictured) on Endla Street, also in Tallinn.

At Räägu kool, students have been able to study up to sixth grade, while Vabaduse kool provides education from the seventh grade to the end of high school.

In both cases, Ukrainian children have been taught partly in Ukrainian and partly in Estonian. As with other schools in Estonia, Ukrainian schools are increasingly transitioning to Estonian-language instruction.

Whereas other schools are transitioning to Estonian-language instruction in the first and fourth grades, Räägu kool will only do so in grade four, the reason for this being the school will not open a first-grade class in the new school year as noted, and new Ukrainian pupils will be redirected to schools in their residential areas.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) has aid that no final decision has been made yet on how long Räägu kool will continue to operate.

He said: "We are talking about another two or three school years.

"Next year, the first grade will not be open either, which means that only third to sixth grades will remain in place. After that, the decision will have to be made about when to close the school," he went on.

This school year, however, Räägu kool is still required, as there are many students, but not enough places for them at local schools. In a few years, they should be able to, Jašin added.

"I have also heard the thoughts of the Ukrainian ambassador, and they are fully aware that we are transitioning to Estonian-language education, which does not allow for a state or municipal school teaching in Ukrainian," he went on.

"There had been talk of possibly establishing a Ukrainian private school in Estonia or in Tallinn or at least a school where instruction is given partly in Ukrainian. If our good friends, the ambassador, or private sector individuals wish to discuss the establishment of a Ukrainian private school, the city will certainly consider it and may look for possible premises to rent to that private school," Jašin said.

More Estonian-language electives at Vabaduse kool

Vabaduse kool, which operates under the Tõnismäe state high school umbrella, currently has about 530 students enrolled, according to school principal Olga Selištševa.

This year, 66 new students are entering the seventh grade. Teaching at the Vabaduse kool is in Estonian and Ukrainian ina 60:40 split.

Selištševa pointed out that the school has been in operation for two years, and about 100 students have returned to Ukraine during that time.

However, there are still also new students arriving from Ukraine. Of the 66 new pupils, about 10 will be traveling directly from Ukraine this year.

One major change for the new school year is the rise in Estonian-language elective subjects.

Selištševa said: "At high school, we want to boost the number of Estonian language hours. Initially we offered electives in both Estonian and Ukrainian, but now we want more electives to be in Estonian."

Selištševa said that the long-term future of Vabaduse kool is still open, but for now they are continuing with what they started a few years ago.

One idea that has been discussed since the school's inception is to create an international department where Ukrainian students, as well as those from other countries, might be able to study.

Referencing two established international schools in Tallinn, Selištševa said: "Tallinn European School and the International School of Tallinn do not currently follow the Estonian national curriculum."

"The difference with us would be that we would offer students who move to Estonia with their families the chance to study in Estonian yet while maintaining their own culture," Selištševa added.

Hele Liiv-Tellmann was unable to comment on the long-term future of Vabaduse kool noting that, like Räägu kool, Vabaduse kool will gradually transition into Estonian language-only education, with Ukrainian-language tuition gradually diminishing year-on-year.

She said: "Most likely, as we transition fully to Estonian-language instruction, Ukrainian-language education at Vabaduse kool will be gradually phased out, and the school will continue as Tõnismäe state high school (Riigigümnaasium). As a part of this transition, Vabaduse kool as a Ukrainian-language school will eventually cease to exist."

