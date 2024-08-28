At least 20 Baltic and Nordic volunteer soldiers have died in Ukraine

Memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
At least 20 volunteer soldiers from the Nordic and Baltic countries have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the Swedish Ministry of Defense, eight Swedes who fought on the Ukrainian side have died since Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, The Baltic Sentinel reports.

Five Finnish volunteers have also died in the war in Ukraine, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported on August 18.

According to The Baltic Sentinel, at least one Danish citizen and one Norwegian have also been killed in Ukraine.

The Baltic Times reported the first Lithuanian volunteer killed in Ukraine in February this year, but added that several other Lithuanians had been wounded.

In October last year, the Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported the first Latvian volunteer fighter had been killed in Ukraine.

Of the volunteers from Estonia who have been to fight in Ukraine, three men are known to have died. Ivo Jurak was killed in March 2023, Tanel Kriggul at the end of September 2023 and Martin Jääger in June this year.

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

